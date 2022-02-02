Carbery U14 camogie players set their sights on Cork

CARBERY U14 camogie is in a healthy state following impressive performances against their Muskerry counterparts.

The Carbery division’s U14 camogie panel has been put through their paces as part of Cork camogie’s three-step player development phase since the beginning of November.

‘Phase 1 involved seven weekly training sessions that commenced in early November,’ Carbery U14 camogie’s Teddy O’Regan explained.

‘This phase was open to all Carbery club players born in 2008 and where approximately 50 players registered. We finished at Christmas and selected 30 players to go forward to Phase 2, the Divisional Academy.

‘Development Academy squads are picked after the development hubs have concluded and are exclusive for participation and competition basis. Matches are the primary focus of this phase.

‘Carbery played our first game against Muskerry last week in St Plunkett’s GAA grounds in Ahiohill where we ensured each girl got a minimum of two quarters playing time. Carbery is planning to play Carrigdhoun, Avondhu, Imokilly and Seandún in a series of upcoming challenge games.’

Phase 3 of Cork camogie’s development programme is the most important and where divisional players who impress during training and matches are nominated to participate in the Cork U14 development squad.

‘The 2022 Cork U14 camogie panels will be selected from nominated divisional players,’ O’Regan explained.

‘This will consist of three panels made up of 24 players on each. These panels will be trained and prepared for various blitz days to be held throughout the year. After the development squads have been picked, Cork U14 training will revert to once a week and must not interfere with club fixtures.’

The current Carbery U14 panel includes players from Ballinascarthy, Bandon, Clonakilty, Enniskeane, Kilbree, Kilbrittain/Timoleague, Newcestown and St Colum’s. Under the tutelage of Teddy O’Regan (Bandon), those talented U14s are being trained by Paul Kingston (Ballinascarthy), Jackie O’Sullivan (Newcestown), Denis O’Mahony (Kilbrittain), John O’Keeffe (Kilbree), Tom Scanlan and Colin Wedlock (Clonakilty), Mairéad O’Driscoll and Marian O’Neill (Enniskeane). The hope is that as many Carbery camogie players as possible progress to the final phase and get an opportunity to represent Cork at U14 inter-county level over the coming months.

‘That is certainly the expectation,’ O’Regan added.

‘Carbery’s primary objective is to provide an enjoyable and fulfilling experience for the girls at the hub and academy phases. We want the girls to make new friends while improving their skill levels and becoming aware of their competency. Then, they will go back to their clubs with a renewed enthusiasm for camogie.’

The 2022 Carbery U14 camogie panel includes Aoife Kingston, Karen Lucey (Ballinascarthy), Caoímhe O’Sullivan, Clodagh Barry, Ella McCarthy, Emma O’Connell, Evelyn McCarthy, Keeva Power, Maolíosa O’Regan, Maria O’Donovan, Meabh Doyle (Bandon), Emily Cregan, Niamh Barrett, Roisin Duggan, Sofia McCarthy (Clonakilty), Ciara O’Driscoll, Erin McCarthy, Rebecca O’Neill (Enniskeane), Eabha O’Driscoll, Ellie Collins (Kilbree), Ciara Walsh, Hannah Twomey, Laura Sexton and Níamh O’Mahony (Kilbrittain/Timoleague), Erin Condon, Karen O’Sullivan, Maebh O’Donovan, Rachel Crowley, Róisín Wilson (Newcestown) and Abbie O’Sullivan (St Colum’s).