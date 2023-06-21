Carbery secure valuable win

IT WAS a memorable night for the Carbery hurlers as they saw off Carrigdhoun by 2-20 to 1-22 in a thriller.

Joe Ryan's team were down 1-22 to 0-20 going into the closing stages but goals from Bandon's Michael Cahalane and St Mary's player Darren O'Donovan sealed a massive win.

The Carbery mentor wanted a win to build confidence for his players and that’s exactly what they got.

The West Cork division progressed to the county college/divisional section semi finals after this victory.

‘It is a good boost for Carbery hurling. I loved the commitment and resilience the lads showed,’ a delighted Joe Ryan said.

