Carbery Rangers staying up after securing Division 1 status

CARBERY RANGERS 1-13

CILL NA MARTRA 0-6

CARBERY RANGERS will play Cork Credit Unions Division 1 county league football once again next year following an impressive victory at home to Cill na Martra on Friday night.

Missing a host of regulars, Seamus Hayes’ team kept their Gaeltacht opponents to a single point in the second period and ran out deserving winners.

1-3 from Paul Hodnett and 0-7 from Darragh Hayes ensured Rangers got the win they needed to stay up in their final league outing.

Rangers knew they had to avoid defeat to secure their Division 1 status for 2024, and did just that, turning their 0-7 to 0-5 lead at the interval into a ten-point winning margin.

Valley Rovers and Kiskeam are the two teams relegated to Division 2.

Scorers - Carbery Rangers: D Hayes 0-7 (3f, 1m), Paul Hodnett 1-3, P Shanahan (1f), B Kerr and K Fitzpatrick 0-1 each. Cill na Martra: M Ó Deasúna 0-2 (2f), C Mac Lochlainn, D Ó hUrdail, G Ó Goillidhe and F Ó hÉalaithe 0-1 each.





