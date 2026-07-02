Carbery Rangers and St James meet in Division 7 county league derby decider

BRAGGING rights are on the line in the McCarthy Insurance Group Division 7 county football league final as Carbery Rangers’ second team take on St James this Thursday (7.30pm) in Clonakilty.

When the sides met during the regular season, John Hayes’ Rangers prevailed 0-15 to 1-9. Jack O’Regan, Mark Hodnett, Niall Keane, Patrick Hurley, Colm Hayes, Tom O’Rourke and Padraig Tobin have been among Ross’ key performers.

Having earned promotion to the county leagues after winning the county junior A league title in 2025, Rangers have won six of their eight matches this season, boasting a scoring difference of +22.

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Impressive victories over Liscarroll Churchtown Gaels (2-14 to 0-8) and Mayfield (1-20 to 3-6) early in the campaign set the tone.

Alan O’Shea’s St James side have been led by Cork underage star Sean Whelton, while Aaron Hayes, Conor Hayes, Ian Evans, Seán O’Reilly, James O’Driscoll, Charlie McShane and Liam Dooley have also impressed.

Their scoring difference of +51 highlights their attacking threat. They have scored at least one goal in seven of their nine matches, including four-goal hauls against Liscarroll Churchtown Gaels and Castlemagner, and three against Inniscarra.

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Uibh Laoire’s meteoric rise has earned them Division 1 football in 2027, and the Muskerry club face Carrigaline in the Division 2 decider on Friday (7.30pm) in Ovens.

The Mid Cork side won eight of their nine matches, with their only defeat coming against Carrigaline (0-13 to 0-12).

That was also the only game in which Uibh Laoire failed to score a goal. Carrigaline won six of their nine league games.

In the Division 3 final, Kanturk face Bishopstown in Glantane on Friday (7.30pm). Their previous meeting ended in a 1-16 to 0-12 victory for Bishopstown.

The Division 4 decider sees Buttevant take on Glanmire on Friday in Glenville (8pm). The sides drew 0-15 to 1-12 when they met earlier in the league, in a division where just three points separated first and fifth.

Finally, the Division 5 final sees Mitchelstown face Canovee on Thursday (7.30pm) in Grenagh. Mitchelstown are the only unbeaten team across this year’s county leagues and defeated their final opponents 2-12 to 1-10 earlier in the campaign.