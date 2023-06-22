Carbery Rangers and Ibane Gaels point the way to glory

GIVEN West Cork’s standing as the home of Cork football, it was fitting that two local clubs came out on top in the recent Co-op Superstores Rebel Óg Kicking Skills competition held at Páirc Uí Rinn.

The county finalists consisted of all regional winners and three highest scoring losers in each age grade, U12, U13, U14. This year represented the highest number of entries ever with a very high standard.

Carbery Rangers won the U13 category, Ibane Gaels came out on top in U14, while St Nick’s won the U12 section.

Conor Counihan, Cork Football Co-ordinator, said: ‘The kicking skills competition has again been a wonderful success and it continues to highlight the importance of a player’s ability to kick with both feet.’

The winning teams were introduced to the crowd at half-time of the recent Cork v Kerry championship game. All players who achieved a 100 percent score in the regional qualifiers were awarded Golden Boot Awards for Excellence and were also introduced at half-time.