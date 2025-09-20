Ardfield and Castlelack to meet in U12 National Schoolboys Cup

THE 2025/26 Subway SFAI National Schoolboys Cup draws have matched West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolboys League entrants with leading clubs from Cork city and county.

Beginning on the weekend of September 27th-28th, WCSSL clubs will compete in the SFAI’s most prestigious knockout club competitions across six age grades.

From U12 to U16, West Cork representatives will take on the best in the initial Cork section (also including a handful of Waterford clubs) and hope to eventually progress to the national stages.

Ardfield, Castlelack Celtic, Clonakilty AFC Rovers, Clonakilty AFC Wanderers, Lyre Rovers and Riverside Athletic are the WCSSL entrants in this season’s Subway SFAI U12 National Schoolboys Cup.

An all-West Cork meeting between Castlelack and Ardfield should provide plenty of goals in the opening round at Brinny. Ballyvackey will host Clon Wanderers versus Mallow United and Clon Rovers against Lismore. Riverside Athletic received a bye and will be at home to Leeside United in round two.

***

Four of the six West Cork entrants in the Subway SFAI U13 National Schoolboys Cup will be on their travels in the opening round.

Riverside Athletic visit Cappoquin Railway FC, Clonakilty AFC take on Valley Rangers, Lyre Rovers are away to Douglas Hall and Ardfield make the trip to face Los Zarcos. Kealkill will host Bay Rovers’ first round clash with Douglas Hall A. Castlelack received a bye and will be away to either Mallow United or Lismore in round two.

Clonakilty AFC, Drinagh Rangers, Dunmanway Town and Riverside Athletic have entered this season’s Subway SFAI U14 National Schoolboys Cup.

All four have received byes into the second round where Riverside Athletic enjoy home advantage for the visit of Mayfield United. Clonakilty AFC host Cork Schoolboys League outfit Wilton United. The WCSSL’s remaining entrants will be on the road. Drinagh travel to Carrigaline United and Dunmanway await the winners of Fermoy and Cappoquin Railway.

***

There was good news for all five of the WCSSL’s five Subway SFAI U15 National Schoolboys Cup entrants.

Castlelack, Clonakilty AFC and Lyre Rovers have been handed first round ties on their home pitches. Brinny will stage Castlelack versus Wilton A. Ballyvackey is the venue for Clonakilty AFC and Carrigaline United A’s opening round clash while Lyre Rovers welcome Lismore AFC.

As well as receiving byes into round two, Ardfield will host Leeds or Midleton. Dunmanway Town await either Carrigaline United or Castleview in the second round.

In the Subway SFAI U16 National Schoolboys Cup, both Castlelack and Clonakilty AFC have been handed tough first round assignments. The Ballyvackey club hosts Wilton while Castlelack must travel to Macroom.