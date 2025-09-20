Superb Sullane crowned U12 League One champs after impressive season

SULLANE were presented with the 2025 SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League’s U12 Schoolboys League One trophy last week.

The Ballyvourney club travelled to the Showgrounds for their final U12 Schoolboys League One fixture of the season against Ardfield Hurricanes.

Already confirmed as champions thanks to seven wins in their nine previous games, Sullane opened the scoring through Danny Lynch. The Hurricanes levelled via Harry Hume a minute before the break.

The goals continued in the second period with Liam Carey restoring Sullane’s advantage. The Hurricanes weren’t finished however, as Colin Ronan levelled matters for a second time before netting the winner eight minutes from the end.

Despite the 3-2 defeat, Sullane finished top of the League One standings ahead of Bay Rovers and Clonakilty AFC United.

Sullane: T O’Duinnin, J Corcoran, T O’Tuama, A O’Leary, M Kotkiewicz, L Carey, D Lynch, C Kelleher (captain), D Dineen, C Kennedy, H Lisovyi, C Kelleher, S Delahunty, E Quill, D McKenna, N Herterich, D O’Mathuna, M O’Connell, D Morris, O Lucey, N Mullen, L O’Connell, M O’Looney, A McKenna, F Twomey.

***

Elsewhere in U12 Schoolboys League One, Bay Rovers cemented the runners-up spot with a 1-1 draw away to Clonakilty AFC United. Oskar Ustjanowski scored for Bay and Séimí Forristal for Clonakilty. Molly Lyons’s solitary strike earned Togher Celtic a 1-0 win at home to Beara United in the same division.

The race to become U12 Schoolboys Premier League champions is going down to the wire with only a handful of fixtures remaining.

Leaders Castlelack Athletic travelled to second placed Ardfield Mountaineers and recorded a 2-1 win to move 4 points clear. The Mountaineers have a game in hand, but it is advantage Castlelack thanks to Noah Collins’ two goals. Miguel De Menezses Almeida replied for Ardfield.

Also, in the U12 Schoolboys Premier, Jack O’Brien’s hat-trick along with Ellis Wilson and Eryk Skrzypiec efforts earned Skibbereen a 5-0 victory at home to Dunmanway Town.

Two Rory O’Driscoll goals cemented a 2-2 draw for Bunratty United at home to Drinagh Dynamos in the U12 Schoolboys Championship. Rory Hicks was amongst the goals for Drinagh.

Riverside Athletic confirmed third place in the division following a 7-1 defeat of Castlelack United at Carbery Park. Noah Kingston scored a hat-trick with William McCarthy, Rian O’Mahony, Daniel Brady and Eanna O’Sullivan completing Athletic’s total. Conor Ryan was United’s only scorer.

***

Katelyn Ponton and Heidi Doyle strikes helped Lyre Rovers see off Dunmanway Town 2-1 in Group A of the U14 Schoolgirls Premier League. Nicola Hurley was on target for Town.

Elsewhere in Group A, Sally McAuley and Clodagh O’Regan braces confirmed Clonakilty AFC’s 4-0 success away to Beara United.

A 6-3 victory away to Drinagh Rangers moved Castlelack a point ahead of Dunmanway Town at the top of the U14 Schoolboys Premier League. Five Jack Allen goals and an Oliver Kiely effort earned Castlelack an important win. Charlie Ryan Daly (two) was on target for the Canon Crowley Park side.

Sullane received a walkover from Clonakilty AFC United to move 2 points clear of the chasing pack atop the U14 Schoolboys Championship. In the same division, Adam Whelton, Donagh Griffin and Volodymyr Deidei were amongst the goals as Bunratty United bested Togher Celtic 3-2 in Togher.

Drinagh Rangers and Dunmanway Town’s U16 Schoolboys Premier League Group A clash ended 4-3 to Rangers. The latter’s goals were scored by Milo Kinsella (three) and Sam Kingston. Vittor Leite Coutinho (two) and Calvin O’Donoghue netted Town’s goals.