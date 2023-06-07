Carbery hurlers lose championship opener

Avondhu 1-24

Carbery 2-13

A DECENT performance by Joe Ryan's Carbery hurlers failed to materialise into a win in this county senior hurling championship colleges/divisional round one game in Cloughduv on Tuesday evening.

In a game played in perfect conditions, there was to be no shock as the men from West Cork were put away by Avondhu.

Avondhu were colleges/divisional finalists in 2022 before losing to Imokilly, so Carbery were always going to be underdogs here.

It may only be the start of the 2023 championship, but the team will have to regroup for a game against the losers of Carrigdhoun against Duhallow next as their championship campaign is already under threat.

The West Cork division's last county title was in 1994.

