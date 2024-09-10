Carbery GAA to celebrate its centenary year in 2025 

NEXT year, 2025, the Carbery division will celebrate its centenary, and a centenary committee is in the throes of drawing up a busy programme of events.

The centenary launch will take place at the annual convention in Bandon at the end of November, with the highlight being a gala banquet in November 2025, with the president of the GAA, Jarlath Burns, as the special guest.

Clubs will be filled in on the current plans at the next board meeting in Dunmanway on Tuesday, September 10th.

A photographic exhibition is planned covering the hundred years and all clubs will be approached for photographs. A schools’ competition involving the collection of club stories is also planned. More details when all projects are finalised.