Carbery GAA clubs Scór success at county final

March 23rd, 2022 5:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

St James' Ballad Group won their category at the Scór na nÓg final.

BY JOHN TARRANT

WEST Cork GAA clubs struck a rich vein of form at the County Scór na nÓg finals on a terrific staging in the Eire Óg GAA Pavilion, Ovens.

An appreciative attendance enjoyed the spectacle with Carbery clubs landing seven of the eight titles on offer, double delight for both Castlehaven Ladies Football Club and St James with additional delight for Carbery Rangers, Kilmeen/Kilbree and Clonakilty, while Boherbue claimed a victory for Duhallow.

Castlehaven's Figure Dancers enjoyed a win at the Cork Scór na nÓg final.

 

Castlehaven got off to a perfect start, emerging best in the both figure and set dancing on performing ‘The Morris Dance’ and ‘Old Skibbereen Set’. Individually, Isabelle Moore from Carbery Rangers delivered a superb rendition of the song ‘The Orchard’ to sample success in the solo singing, with Aoibheann Ferguson from Kinsale in runner up place.

St James took custody of the honours in the Ballad Group, the Ardfield side put together excellent harmonies with their double offering ‘My Belfast Love’ and ‘Níl Sé'n Lá’ good enough to better second-placed Cullen.

 

The Clonakilty quiz team of Eanna Deiseach, Darragh Ó Mathúna, Diarmuid Ó Donnabháin and Aoife Ní Mhathúna.

 

Boherbue secured joy to win the instrumental music, second position awarded to Carbery Rangers.

Meanwhile, St James kept West Cork flags flying with a merited win in the novelty act, taking the top position with a topical presentation titled ‘God Help Us’, Boherbue filling runner-up position. From the demanding recitation class, Katy O’Donovan of Kilmeen/Kilbree collected the accolades with an offering title titled ‘The Station Mass’. Second here was Lewis Crowley representing Carrig na bhFear.

Isabelle Moore, Carbery Rangers, won the Solo Singing at the Cork Scór na nÓg final in the Éire Óg GAA Pavilion, Ovens.
(Photo: John Tarrant)

 

Continuing a productive outing for West Cork, Clonakilty added a win in the quiz. And for their all-round consistent efforts, St James and Boherbue shared the best overall club, the Perpetual Trophy accepted jointly by Kathleen O’Sullivan (St. James) and Margaret Kiely (Boherbue).

Ivelary’s Tracey Cronin compered the proceedings as Bean an Tí. The Cork winners progress to the Munster Scór na nÓg finals in Cashel on Sunday, April 3rd.

Katy O'Donovan, representing Kilmeen/Kilbree, took victory at recitation.

 

***

