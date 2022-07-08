Carbery footballers march on to next stage after emphatic win

Carbery 3-18

Avondhu 0-11

NOEL HORGAN REPORTS

CARBERY’S momentum is building after their third win in a row has sent the division through to the next stage of the Cork Premier SFC divisions/colleges section.

After beating Imokilly and Beara, Carbery were far too strong for Avondhu in Coachford on Thursday night.

Tim Buckley’s men are now going into the next phase, alongside UCC, MTU and Duhallow, and these four will battle it out for a spot in the quarter-finals of the championship.

Led by man-of-the-match Brian O’Driscoll at midfield, and with Ruairi Deane in attack and Colm O’Driscoll as a sweeper both in top form too, this was Carbery’s best display of the campaign. They led 1-8 to 0-6 at the break thanks to Deane’s goal.

Further goals in the second half from Dylan Scannell and the flying Ger O’Callaghan rubber stamped a big win, as Carbery marched on.

Scorers - Carbery: R Deane 1-4 (1f); B O’Driscoll 0-5 (2f); D Scannell, G O’Callaghan 1-0 each; K O’Driscoll 0-3; S Daly 0-3 (2f); S Ryan, A Hayes, O Corcoran 0-1 each. Avondhu: M Keane 0-2; M Lenihan, D O’Brien, J Twomey, D Pyne, S O’Sullivan, S Beston, K Twomey, J O’Gorman, W Fouhy 0-1 each.

Carbery: C Ryan (Ballinascarthy); R O’Connor (St Mary’s), B Everard (do.), D Scannell (do.); K Keohane (Kilmeen), D Kiely (Barryroe), G O’Callaghan (Gabriel Rangers); S Ryan (Ballinascarthy), B O’Driscoll (Tadgh MacCarthaigh); P O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers), R Deane (Bantry Blues), O Scannell (Kilmeen); C O’Driscoll (Tadgh MacCarthaigh), D O’Sullivan (Barryroe), S Daly (Randal Óg). Subs: K O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers) for O’Sullivan (ht), A Hayes (St James) for P O’Driscoll (39), C O’Connor (St Colum’s) for O Scannell (45), O Corcoran (St Mary’s) for B O’Driscoll (47), K Coakley (Bantry Blues) for O’Callaghan (inj, 52).

Avondhu: N Murray; K Roche, E Burke, J O’Gorman; S O’Sullivan, S Beston, W Fuohy; S Walsh, D Pyne; J Twomey, K Twomey, D O’Brien; J Sheehan, M Keane, M Lenehan. Subs: J Keating for J Twomey (24), A Finnegan for O’Brien (39), P Looney for Sheehan (39), R Murphy for Lenehan (46), A O’Brien for O’Sullivan (50).

Referee: J O’Regan (Douglas).