CARBERY DRAWS: Kilmacs will face Argideen, Randals, Kilmeen in Group 2

March 18th, 2025 8:00 AM

By Matthew Hurley

Denis Mullane, Agri Trading Manager, Bandon Co-op, and Aidan O'Rourke present the Mick McCarthy Cup to Diarmuid O'Callaghan after Kilmacabea won the 2024 Bandon Co-op JAFC final.

DEFENDING Bandon Co-op Carbery junior A football champions Kilmacabea have discovered the first part of their journey to back-to-back titles – they must negotiate a group with Argideen Rangers, Randal Óg and Kilmeen. Donie O’Donovan’s side will be fancied to top Group 2 and indeed are one of the favourites to win the championship.

Meanwhile, the group of death looks to be group three as St James, who are coming down from the county premier JFC, will face 2023 champions Barryroe, Castlehaven seconds and Kilbrittain.

In hurling, defending champions Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas face neighbours St Mary’s, Dohenys and St Oliver Plunketts in group two. Elsewhere, group three looks to be a tasty one as 2022 and 2023 victors Ballinascarthy and Clonakilty are joined by Kilbree and Kilbrittain seconds.

Bandon Co-Op Carbery JAFC: Roinn 1: Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas, Ballinascarthy, Tadhg MacCarthaigh, St Oliver Plunkett’s. Roinn 2: Kilmacabea, Argideen Rangers, Randal Óg, Kilmeen. Roinn 3: St James, Castlehaven, Barryroe, Kilbrittain. Roinn 4: St Mary’s, Carbery Rangers, St Colums, Goleen.

RCM Tarmacadam Carbery JAHC: Group 1: St James, Newcestown, Randal Óg, St Colum’s. Group 2: Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas, St Mary’s, Dohenys, St Oliver Plunkett’s. Group 3: Ballinascarthy, Kilbree, Clonakilty, Kilbrittain.

Bandon Co-Op Carbery JBFC, round one: Ilen Rovers v Clonakilty; Dohenys v Bandon; O’Donovan Rossa v St James; Muintir Bhaire v Clann na nGael; Newcestown v Bantry Blues.

RCM Tarmacadam Carbery JBHC, round one: Barryroe v Ballinascarthy; Bandon v Bantry Blues; O’Donovan Rossa v Kilbree; Gabriel Rangers bye.

