Carbery clubs Scór top marks at divisional finals

BY DONAGH O’MAHONY

A FULL house gathered at Ballinascarthy Community Hall for the Carbery Scór na bPáistí finals.

Fifty-four years after the first divisional finals were held at the venue, the standard among the primary school children was as high as ever.

A fantastic programme of entertainment, excellently marshalled by bean a’ tí Kathleen O’Sullivan, was opened by Ballinascarthy's own Jim McCarthy playing Amhrán na bhFiann and accompanied by Eilbhlín Ní Shuibhne.

There followed an afternoon of singing, dancing, music, recitation, drama and question time with clubs and primary schools from across the division represented in nine competitions. Special praise was reserved for Ballinascarthy hall committee and the Carbery division Scór committee, ably led by secretary Deirdre Hodnett and chairperson Liam Hodnett, for their efforts in organising what was a highly entertaining afternoon.

The level of performance was exceptionally high and winners were presented their medals by the evergreen Bill Harte, long standing supporter and president of Carbery Scór.

The results were as follows: Figure Dancing – 1. Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas Hurling, 2. Rosscarbery Ladies; Solo Singing – 1. Rosscarbery Ladies, 2. Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas Football; Recitation – 1. Carbery Rangers, 2. St James’ GAA; Solo Music – 1. Clonakilty GAA, =2. Ilen Rovers, Carbery Rangers; Solo Dance – 1. Caheragh Ladies, 2. Ilen Rovers; Ballad Group – 1. Clonakilty GAA, 2. St James’ GAA; Ceol Uirlise – 1. Clonakilty GAA, 2. Diarmuid Ó Mathunas Football; Novelty Act – 1. Carbery Rangers, 2. St James’ GAA; Quiz – 1. Clonakilty GAA, 2. Dreeny NS.

First-place awardees will now go forward to represent the Carbery division at the county semi-final of the Scór na bPáistí competitions in Éire Óg Pavillion in Ovens on March 10th.