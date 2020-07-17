Carbery championship games could be decided by a penalty shoot-out

CHAMPIONSHIP games in Carbery this season could be decided by a penalty shoot-out if teams are still deadlocked after two periods of extra-time.

In last season’s Carbery JAFC, two games went to replays, while in the 2019 JAHC Kilbree and Dohenys needed two matches before a winner emerged – but given the tight county board deadlines this season, all championship games up to the finals will be decided on the day.

In the event of a draw, there will be one period of extra time with ten minutes per half. If the teams are still level, then there will be a further extra-time period of five minutes per half. If the sides are still locked together after 90 minutes, then it’s into a penalty shoot-out with both teams taking five penalties each. If it’s still level after both teams take five penalties each, then another round of penalties will be taken by the same five penalty takers until a result is got.