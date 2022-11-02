CARBERY BOWLING: Feats of Dempsey and Bohane celebrated at region's AGM

THE recent Carbery AGM heard reports from senior officers reflecting a satisfactory year during which 18 championships were completed. Secretary William O’Brien gave a monthly synopsis that included high-profile events such as the ‘Dowtcha Boy’ weekend at the Marsh Road in March and the Mick Flor Cup tournament at Schull in May.

The European Championships in Germany with Darragh Dempsey playing a starring role in the youth’s sector and Michael Bohane’s senior championship success were particular highlights for Carbery.

Treasurer Finbarr Lynch provided a meticulous update on the region’s finances which showed a healthy balance despite a small overspend. Youths officer Dan McCarthy detailed all under-age championships and gave an overview of the continuing success of the Showgrounds Thursday night practice sessions.

PRO Pat McCarthy thanked the various media outlets and those who promoted the sport in a positive way. He also outlined problems facing the sport in terms of the age-profile of volunteers and ongoing issues with individuals who do not have its best interests at heart.

Ból Chumann chairman Michael Brennan and treasurer James O’Driscoll attended, and both urged a continuation of team bowling which is supported by Sport Ireland. Both officers thanked the region for their contribution to the European Championship effort.

The election of officers was overseen by Brennan and O’Driscoll and largely reflected satisfaction with those currently serving. Chair for 2023 is Pat O’Sullivan; Honorary Secretary, William O’Brien; Treasurer, Finbarr Lynch; Assistant Treasurer and Safety Officer, Denis O’Sullivan; Youth Officers, Dan McCarthy, Aisling Crowley, Donal Crowley, Shane McCarthy, Brendan O’Driscoll, Denis Murphy; Registrars, Michael Cussen and Chris O’Donovan; Fixtures secretary, Richie Fitzgerald; PRO Pat McCarthy.