Captain O’Connor to lead Cork senior camogie team in 2023

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

FOUR-TIME All-Ireland senior winner Amy O’Connor will captain the Cork camogie team in 2023.

The experienced forward, who has also won an All-Star award and six senior Munster medals, will lead the Rebels in the new year.

‘It is such a huge honour for me to captain the Cork senior camogie team for the 2023 season. I am so proud to represent my family, my club St Vincent’s, and my division Seandún and I’m really looking forward to the year ahead,’ O’Connor said, with Cork Camogie adding: ‘Amy is a fantastic role model for younger players across the county.’

She takes over the captaincy from goalkeeper Amy Lee, and O’Connor has held this role in the past, most recently in 2020 and ’21. O’Connor is one of the most experienced players in Matthew Twomey’s squad, having made her championship debut in 2014 and she will be a key cog in the Cork team that looks to get their hands on the O’Duffy Cup in 2023. O’Connor and Cork have lost the last two All-Ireland finals, and the county’s last win was in 2018.

O’Connor enjoyed another impressive season in 2022, firing Seandún to back-to-back county senior titles by hitting 2-8 in a player-of-the-match performance in October’s final against Sars (2-16 to 1-17). She also played a key role in Cork’s run to the All-Ireland senior final against Kilkenny.

Meanwhile, Cork ladies football great and 11-time All-Ireland winner Bríd Stack has confirmed that she is retiring from Aussie Rules football, bringing an end to her two-year spell with the Greater Western Sydney (GWS) Giants. She told the Irish Examiner: ‘My AFLW career has come to an end. One hundred percent. I’m retiring.’