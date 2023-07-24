Caoimhe and Aoife bring bronze medals home after Irish success at SIAB Schools in Scotland

TWO rising stars of West Cork athletics won brilliant bronze medals at the 2023 SIAB Schools Track & Field International held in Scotland.

Caoimhe Flannery (Skibbereen Community School) and Aoife Callan (St Brogan's College, Bandon) impressed as the Irish schools team competed against the best young athletes in England, Scotland and Wales.

Castlehaven teenager Caoimhe (16) has enjoyed a great season, winning both the intermediate (U17) girls’ 1500m steeplechase at the Irish Schools T&F Championships and the girls’ 1500m steeplechase at the Tailteann Games. She took that form to Grangemouth where she ran a personal best of 5.10.59 to secure a bronze medal in the girls’ 1500m steeplechase, just holding off a late surge from Cara Scott, captain of the Wales team. Reigning champion Ella Davey (England) won gold in 4.59.45, followed by another English athlete, Lyla Danobrega (5.06.53). Caoimhe’s success was the first time an Irish athlete had won a steeplechase medal in this event since 2018.

Bandon AC athlete Aoife also brought a bronze medal back to West Cork with a third-place finish in the girls’ javelin. This competition consisted of six rounds, and Aoife threw her longest distance, 40.13m, in the second round – and this was enough to secure bronze. Harriet Wheeler (England) won gold with a huge throw of 47.43m, while Ayesha Jones England (England) was just eight centimetres behind with 47.35m.

For both local athletes, it was an amazing experience to be part of an Irish team for an international meet, and to win medals was an added bonus. Caoimhe and Aoife helped the Irish team finish second place overall, and of the eight medals Irish athletes won, two came back to West Cork.