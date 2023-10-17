Canovee will start Muskerry football final as favourites, but Inniscarra can cause surprise

BRENDAN KENNEALLY brings us up-to-date on action in the Mid Cork JAFC

Inniscarra 1-9

Éire Óg 0-8

INNISCARRA reached a first Muskerry JAFC final since 2015 after defeating Éire Óg at a sunny Ballincollig.

Inniscarra deserved their victory as they were slightly the better team over the hour but the Ovens men were kicking themselves for wasting two goal-scoring opportunities, including a penalty, in the final minutes. Either of those would have brought them level but, let off the hook, Inniscarra were able to secure victory.

Kevin Hallissey opened the scoring with an Éire Óg point in the sixth minute, Dylan O’Sullivan pointed a free for ‘Scarra to level matters three minutes later. Colm Quigley put Éire Óg back in front, Liam Sheehan’s point had the Ovens men leading by two points in the 11th minute. Scores were scarce, defences prevailing at both ends, until at last Liam O’Connor popped over a point for Inniscarra in the 18th minute and added another soon after to level the scores at 0-3 each.

Colm Quigley had Éire Óg back in front in the 22nd minute, Dylan O’Sulllivan levelled for ‘Scarra immediately afterwards and a point from midfielder Tim Murphy in the 26th minute left Inniscarra a point in front at the interval, 0-5 to 0-4. Éire Óg led the wides count five to two and should have had at least two more points to their credit.

Long-serving Dan O’Connell kicked an early second half point to open up a two-point lead for Inniscarra but a point from a Liam Sheehan free and an excellent point from play from Kevin Hallissey had the sides level at 0-6 each in the 36th minute.

Liam O’Connor pointed an Inniscarra free, Éire Óg lost Adam McCarthy temporarily to a black card and from the resultant free O’Connor kicked another point to double the ‘Scarra advantage. In the 49th minute, the winners struck for the only goal of the game, Liam O’Connor sending over a cross from the right to Dan O’Connell in front of goal and the latter shook off his marker to turn and blast the ball high into the roof of the Éire Óg net. Inniscarra now led by 1-8 to 0-6, seemingly in control.

Liam Sheehan pointed for Éire Óg from a free in the 54th minute and reduced the gap to a goal with another point on 58. With 60 minutes on the clock, a bad short kick out from the Inniscarra goal was pounced on by Kevin Hallissey, whose perfect cross found Colm Clifford alone in front of goal. The goalkeeper took Clifford down as he prepared to shoot, a penalty was awarded but Liam Sheehan’s spot kick went low and outside the post.

Four minutes into added time, Éire Óg wasted another glorious opportunity when Michael Murphy’s shot from close range also went wide and they were twice denied by excellent goalkeeping by Dominic Kelleher in the ‘Scarra goal just after Cameron Lynch had eased ‘Scarra fears with a fine point after a break out of defence.

‘Scarra are back in the final, seeking to add to their sole title won in 1989. They will not be favourites against Canovee, but they have a very experienced group of players who could cause an upset.

Scorers

Inniscarra: Dan O’Connell 1-1, Liam O’Connor 0-3 (2f), Dylan O’Sullivan 0-2, Liam Collins, Tim Murphy 0-1 each.

Éire Óg: Liam Sheehan 0-4 (3f), Colm Quigley, Kevin Hallissey 0-2 each.

Inniscarra: Dominic Kelleher; Jack O’Sullivan, Liam Ryan, Ciarán Lombard; Frank Horgan, David Coughlan, Jack O’Dwyer; Tim Murphy, Seán O’Donoghue; Liam Collins, Liam O’Connor, Mark McLoughlin; Dan O’Connell, Dylan O’Sullivan, Tadhg Lyons.

Subs: Mark Linehan for Murphy, Cameron Lynch for M McLoughlin (both half-time), David O’Keeffe for Dylan O’Sullivan (50), Colm O’Leary for O’Connell (57), Seán Sheehan for Coughlan (60).

Éire Óg: Eoin Kelleher; Culainn Malone, Matt Brady, Cathal Mullins; Kevin Cooper, Denny Murphy, Adam McCarthy; Oisín O’Shea, Colm Clifford; Kevin Hallissey, Michael Murphy, Fintan O’Leary; Daniel Healy, Liam Sheehan, Colm Quigley.

Subs: Ciarán Sheehan for Denny Murphy, David Casey for Cathal Mullins (both 45), Keith Riordan for Fintan O’Leary (46), Phil O’Sullivan for Malone, Cian Kidney for Healy (both 54).

Referee: Pat O’Leary (Kilmurry).

***

Canovee 0-14

Aghinagh 0-4

CANOVEE’S unbeaten season continued at Macroom with a straightforward Ross Oil Muskerry JAFC final win over Aghinagh.

Already 2023 league champions with eight victories to the credit and adding three more in Group 2 of the championship, the Carrigadrohid side will be fancied to regain a title they last held in 2007, the year they went on to take the Cork, Munster and All-Ireland titles.

They were altogether too good for an out-of-sorts Aghinagh side who were seeking to reach their third final in a row but who never looked likely to achieve that aim. Canovee started well, led at half-time by 0-6 to 0-2 and continued to dominate in the second half despite being a man short for most of the 30 minutes.

Canovee were buzzing from the off, Daire McMahon putting them in front after two minutes and James Moynihan punching over two minutes later. Moynihan kicked his second point in the eighth minute, Aidan Murphy punched another on 13 and Dara Cronin made it 0-5 to nil as the first quarter drew to a close.

The game was being played in the Aghinagh half with the 2021 champions hanging in as they were under almost constant pressure. Up front, Aghinagh could make little progress against a mobile defensive unit with Odhran O’Driscoll commanding at centre-back in front of solid Eoin McNabola.

Gearóid O’Sullivan had an opening point for Aghinagh in the 16th minute and Declan Ambrose had a superb second in the 23rd minute but Jack Kelleher had the final score of the half, pointing a Canovee free in the 26th minute. Canovee lost Conor Dodd to a black card on 30 but were well in command, leading by 0-7 to 0-2 at half-time.

Matters did not improve any for Aghinagh on the restart as Canovee quickly added two more points to their tally through Jack Kelleher and McMahon and two more Kelleher points had the winners in front by 0-10 to 0-2 by the 38th minute. Canovee lost Conor Dodd permanently in the 43rd minute when he picked up a yellow card shortly after his return to the fray but the numerical disadvantage did not bother them in the slightest as they continued to force the pace.

Aghinagh were reduced to 14 men when substitute Donal O’Callaghan got a black card and Jack Kelleher converted another free at the three-quarter mark to open a nine-point gap and the outcome was certain at this stage.

In the final ten minutes, Gearóid O’Sullivan and Dare McMahon exchanged points, Liam Twohig from a free and Paul Healy from play did likewise and fittingly the outstanding Jack Kelleher had the final score from a superbly taken free in the 64th minute of a mediocre game.

This rather young Canovee side were impressive and will be hoping to maintain their winning sequence in the final.

Scorers

Canovee: Jack Kelleher 0-6 (4f), Daire McMahon 0-3, James Moynihan 0-2, Aidan Murphy, Dara Cronin, Paul Healy 0-1 each.

Aghinagh: Gearóid O’Sullivan 0-2, Declan Ambrose 0-1, Liam Twohig 0-1f.

Canovee: Cormac O’Driscoll; Cian Cronin, Eoin McNabola, Darren Moynihan; Evan Dodd, Odhran O’Driscoll, Eoghan Lehane; Conor Dodd, Aidan Murphy; James Moynihan, Dara Cronin, Conor O’Neill; Daire McMahon, Brian McNabola, Jack Kelleher.

Subs: William Ahern for Dara Cronin (50), Shane O’Riordan for Cian Cronin (58), Michael Dunne for O’Neill, Paul Healy for James Moynihan, Darragh Ring for Kelleher (all 60).

Aghinagh: Kevin Cotter; Donagh O’Riordan, David Barry, David Kelleher; Aodh Twomey, Luke O’Leary, Declan Ambrose; Gearóid O’Sullivan, Michael O’Brien; Thomas Morgans, Con Buckley, Michael Horgan; Darragh McCarthy, Liam Twohig, TJ Buckley.

Subs: Seán Kelleher for Horgan (half-time), William Coakley for McCarthy, Donal Corkery for Barry, Dermot O’Callaghan for O’Leary (all 44), Euan Coughlan for O’Brien (56).

Referee: John Ryan (Macroom).