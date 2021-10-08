Sport

Caheragh teen Liam Murray plays for Ireland U17s in impressive European qualifier win

October 8th, 2021 1:15 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Caheragh's Liam Murray in action for the Republic of Ireland during the UEFA U17 Championship Qualifier win against Andorra at Turner's Cross. (Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile)

CAHERAGH teenager Liam Murray came off the bench for the Republic of Ireland men’s U17 team in their thumping 5-0 win against Andorra on Thursday night.

The talented West Cork teen (16) played his role as Colin O’Brien’s side got their UEFA U17 European Championship campaign off to the best possible start at Turner’s Cross.

Liam, who plays with Cork City U17s, was introduced in the second half for the young Boys in Green, and it’s another step in the right direction for the former Skibbereen AFC player.

Currently in fifth year at Skibbereen Community School, Liam has featured for Ireland at various underage levels on the way up and now he is working his magic at U17 level.

Next up for Liam and his Ireland U17s team-mates is a qualifier against North Macedonia this Sunday, 10th, at Turner’s Cross (7pm), followed by a clash against Poland next Wednesday, 13th, at Turner’s Cross, (1pm).

