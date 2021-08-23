Caheragh ladies make history

Tadhg Mac Carthaigh: 4-10

Carrigaline: 4-7

On Sunday last in Ahiohill the Caheragh Junior ladies team created their own bit of history by winning the County division 5 league title for the first time in the club’s history.

Caheragh finished in second place in the group stages of this league behind Carrigaline who had topped the group having defeated Caheragh by 10 points in their first meeting

This final between group winners and runners up was a classic, with a very high standard of play and some excellent scores on both sides.

Defences were on top in the early stages with Caheragh holding a slim lead at the first water break.

The scoring rate increased after this and with two goals from Maureen Keating and Amy Mc Kennedy Caheragh held a two point lead at half time 2-7 to 2-05.

Playing against a stiff wind in the second half Caheragh had it all to do against a physically stronger Carrigaline side, however with a huge work rate and some very strong running they continued to take the game to their opponents and were rewarded with two further goals in the third quarter from Michelle Crowley and Ellen Hurley which put them seven points clear.

In the final quarter Carrigaline attacked in waves but some heroic defending and players covering back in defence from Caheragh they restricted the South East side to one goal and added the insurance point themselves in the final minutes to ensure a historic victory.

There were great celebrations afterwards as the County league Cup was presented to Caheragh

This victory was a major confidence boost for the team as they head into what is going to be a very competitive County Championship.