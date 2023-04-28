Sport

Caheragh bowler Daly enjoys Mick Flor Cup glory

April 28th, 2023 9:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Pictured after Schull Bowling Club tournament final for the Mick Flor Cup; front, Noreen McSweeney, Connie Bowen, centre, Luke Nolan, John Caverly, Damien Daly, tournament winner, Doreen McSweeney with the Mick Flor Cup, Cian Bowen, runner-up, Vincent O'Mahony, Back row, Luke Nolan, Ryan McSweeney, Luka Bowen, Jack Murphy. (Photo: Dan McCarthy)

CAHERAGH’S Damien Daly won the Mick Flor Cup on the Meenvane Road, Schull as he beat local contender Cian Bower.

Curly Collins’ withdrawal through injury meant the decider became a two-way shoot-out and it was Bowen, with an excellent second shot, who had early momentum. He was still ahead as an exciting contest neared half-way, but Daly was always threatening and took the lead with a fine cast towards McFarlane’s.

The Caheragh man fired the decisive shots firstly around the bend at this juncture and on the downward stretch to the ‘bridge’ at which point his lead bordered on a bowl of odds. Bowen tried to the end, but Daly yielded nothing and was a deserved winner at the end of a great battle.

He was presented with the Mick Flor Cup by Doreen McSweeney, a long-time family friend of the late Mick Flor O’Driscoll. Damien thanked the host club for running an excellent tournament for novice D players and had words of praise too for Townhouse O’D’s, who provided the hospitality at the after-score presentation.

***

