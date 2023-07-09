Cahalane brothers to miss Haven’s Premier SFC opener?

IT looks like Castlehaven will have to plan for their huge Cork Premier SFC opener against Carbery Rangers at the end of the month without two of their most influential players, Damien and Conor Cahalane.

The Cahalane brothers join a large contingent of Cork hurlers who have transferred to the USA this summer.

Damien and Conor will line out with Tipperary Hurling Club in San Francisco, and so are set to miss Castlehaven’s opening county championship game against neighbours Carbery Rangers in Clonakilty on Friday, July 29th (8pm). Clonakilty and Valley Rovers are the other two teams in Group A of the Cork Premier SFC.

Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers) is another Cork hurler to make the switch and he will play with Galway GFC in Boston. Another notable Cork player set to light up the American GAA scene this summer include two-time All-Star Seamus Harnedy, who will join the Cahalanes in San Fran.