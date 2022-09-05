Busy weekend ahead in hurling as championships reach the business end

PREMIER SENIOR: Seven teams remain in the Cork Premier SHC but last year’s champions Midleton are out after they lost to Kanturk. Sarsfields also bowed out of the competition after getting hammered by St Finbarrs. Erin’s Own progressed as an automatic qualifier to the semi-finals, and the six other sides will battle it out in the quarter-finals. This Friday, September 9th, Glen Rovers face Newtownshandrum while on Sunday, 11th, there will be a double header. The first of those will be a mammoth clash between St Finbarr’s and Douglas and that will be followed by the meeting of Blackrock and college/divisional champions Imokilly. All three games are going to be played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Charleville and Na Piarsiagh will contest the relegation play off on Saturday, September 10th in Mourneabbey. The losers of that game will go down to senior A.

SENIOR A HURLING: Six teams remain in this championship including Courcey Rovers, only recently promoted from premier intermediate. After beating Blarney at the weekend, the Carrigdhoun club’s prize is a quarter-final place. While Fermoy and Fr O’Neills advanced to the semi-finals automatically, four other teams will look to take the other two spots. In a double header in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday, September 10th, Bride Rovers face Cloyne while Courceys battle with Ballyhea. The winners of this championship go up to the Premier SHC for 2023. The relegation play off between Killeagh and Ballymartle is on Saturday, September 10th in Church Road.

PREMIER INTERMEDIATE HURLING: Bandon will fly the West Cork flag in this competition as one of the six teams left. Pat Barry’s team beat Valley Rovers to second place in their group and confirmed their progression. The two automatic semi-finalists are Inniscarra and Castlelyons, who both finished on five points after three games. The quarter-finals see Bandon play Ballinhassig in Brinny while Castlemartyr meet Carrigaline in Cobh. Both quarter-finals are set for Saturday, September 10th. The relegation play-off will include Youghal and Eire Óg, with that match set for Caherlag on September 10th. Both sides will be aiming to avoid relegation to the intermediate A championship for 2023.

PREMIER JUNIOR HURLING: While one West Cork side is already through to the semi-finals, the other will have to settle for a quarter-final place. Kilbrittain join Ballygiblin in the last four as automatic qualifiers. Argideen Rangers, meanwhile, come up against Russell Rovers in Riverstown on Saturday, September 10th. The other quarter-final sees Milford play Tracton on Friday, September 9th in Mallow. Only two Carbery clubs play in intermediate or higher (Newcestown and Bandon) so Kilbrittain or Argideen will be hoping to make it a third. The relegation play-off sees St Finbarr’s take on Dripsey on September 10th in Ballincollig.