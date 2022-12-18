Bunratty keep up pressure on Premier leaders Clonakilty

BUNRATTY United climbed up to second in the PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division after squeaking past strugglers Castletown Celtic 1-0. Sean Evans broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute as United kept the pressure on leaders Clonakilty Soccer Club at the summit. Bunratty are three points behind Clonakilty, but have two games in hand.

***

Baltimore had the chance to move top of the OBrienWaterServices.com Championship but were held to a 2-2 draw against Aultagh Celtic, who moved up to fourth off the back of this draw. Dan MacEoin gave the title chasers the lead on 22 minutes before Colm O’Neill replied for Celtic within seconds. Niall O’Regan pushed Baltimore back in front two minutes into the second half but they couldn’t hold out as Daniel O’Connell got Aultagh’s equaliser in stoppage time. Baltimore (20 points) are one point behind leaders Sullane (21), but have a game in hand.

Drinagh Rangers B moved level on points with Baltimore after a comfortable 2-0 win over Coutmacsherry. A Damien Fernandes fourth-minute finish settled Rangers down and Mark Grace struck late on to seal the three points.

Meanwhile, Castlelack claimed their first win of the season with an emphatic 6-2 thumping of Riverside Athletic. Athletic took the lead through Michael McSweeney but it went downhill from there. Brian Lordan, Brendan Harrington and Dylan O’Callaghan all scored between the 20th and 30th minutes to give Castlelack a 3-1 interval lead. O’Callaghan scored again on 60 minutes before late goals from Keith Nyhan and Rob O’Mahony-Self wrapped it up. A McSweeney consolation was little use to Riverside as their goal difference plummeted.

Mizen Hob B remained rock bottom after a 2-1 defeat to Clonakilty United. It was the amalgamation that took a 1-0 first-half lead through Dmitry Kushnarenko. United turned it right around in the second spell though after Adam Hunt and a late strike from Ryan O’Donovan denied Mizen. Clon got their fourth win of the campaign.

***

Dunmanway Town progressed to the last 32 of the McCarthy Insurance Group Munster Junior Cup with a 2-1 comeback victory over Killumney on Wednesday, 7th. After their opposition took the lead after 25 minutes, Town battled back. A 70th-minute goal from Mark Buckley and a late winner from Cullan Barry won it dramatically for Dunmanway. They will take on Tipperary club Nenagh AFC next.

***

Drinagh Rangers regained their place at the top of the Women’s 7s tournament with an 8-0 hammering of Kilgoban Celtic. Katie Cronin, Marion McCarthy and Lorraine O’Neill all got braces while Rachel O’Donovan and Kelle Doolan also got on the scoresheet. Mid-table battlers Aultagh Celtic and Mizen Hob A tied 1-1. Katie Buttimer gave Celtic the lead but a Sarah McSweeney equalizer meant a share of the spoils.

***

Drinagh are also dominating the U19 league at the moment and beat closest challengers Kilgoban Celtic 3-2. Callum McElhinney gave Celtic an early lead before Paddy Taylor levelled matters for Rangers. Kilgoban took the lead again after 60 minutes through Alex Cronin but two goals in the last 20 minutes won it for the table toppers. Taylor and Owen Tobin made sure of a battling victory and kept Rangers’ unbeaten record still intact.