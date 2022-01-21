Buckley and Flannery named on Irish team for Celtic International Cross Country

NEWCESTOWN athlete Jane Buckley and Skibbereen AC’S Caoimhe Flannery have been selected on the Athletics Ireland team that will compete at the Celtic International Cross Country this Saturday, 22nd.

Buckley (18), who runs for Leevale AC, is on the Irish U20 women’s international team that will be in action in Billy Neil MBE Country Park in Dundonald, Belfast this weekend. The Newcestown teen enjoyed a breakthrough in 2021 when she won gold in the U20 women’s 4000m race at the Irish Life Health National Cross-Country Championships and then went on to represent Ireland at the European Cross-Country Championships held in Dublin last December.

Talented young Skibb athlete Caoimhe Flannery (14) has been named on the Athletics Ireland U17 Girls’ Development Team, another indication that she’s on the right track. Flannery has won numerous medals for Skibbereen AC in recent years, including a county U15 cross-country title in 2021, as well as silver in both the U15 3500m and the U16 4000m at last year’s Munster Cross-Country Championships.