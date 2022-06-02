Sport

Brilliant Cork stun Kerry in Munster minor football final

June 2nd, 2022 10:50 AM

By Southern Star Team

Cork footballers celebrate after their victory over Kerry in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship final at Páirc Uí Rinn. (Photo: George Hatchell)

Share this article

CORK turned on the style to stun Kerry, 3-11 to 0-9, in the Munster MFC final at Páirc Uí Rinn on Wednesday night.

Last month the Rebels lost by 14 points (1-16 to 0-5) to the Kingdom in a provincial semi-final but having regrouped to beat Tipperary and earn their place in the final, Cork blew Kerry out of the water when they clashed in the final.

Nemo Rangers’ Brian Hayes was the star man as he scored 2-3 as Cork stunned a shell-shocked Kerry. The home side raced into a 1-9 to 0-5 half-time lead. It got worse for Kerry when their centre-back Darragh O’Connor received a straight red card early in the second half.

 

Cork didn’t relent as Alan O’Connell and Hayes goaled twice in three minutes midway through the half to push the home team 3-10 to 0-7 ahead.

Cork will now play Derry in the All-Ireland MFC quarter-final.

Scorers - Cork: B Hayes 2-3 (2f); A O’Connell 1-2; C Gillespie, E Myers (1f) 0-2 each; D O’Donovan, O O’Donovan 0-1 each.  Kerry: C Dillon 0-3 (3f); P Lane, D O’Sullivan, D Allman (f), J O’Sullivan, I O’Sullivan (f), D O’Connor 0-1 each.

Cork: J Woods; M O’Sullivan, C Molloy, T O’Brien; D O’Donovan, G Daly, A Cullinane; C Geary, C Gillespie; M Kelleher, E Myers, A O’Connell; B Hayes, G Kearney, O O’Donovan. Subs: K McCarthy for T O’Brien (39), A O’Sullivan for M Kelleher (41), N O’Leary for C Geary (41), J Burke for A Cullinane (50), B O’Sullivan for O O’Donovan (53).

Kerry: S O’Meara; M Lynch, L Evans, J Foley; E Healy, D O’Connor, F Murphy; J O’Sullivan, T Ashe; N Collins, C Dillon, J Clifford; P Lane, D O’Sullivan, D Allman. Subs: I O’Sullivan for D Allman (ht), D O’Connor for T Ashe (41), E Boyle for P Lane (50), J Burke for J Clifford (55), P Moynihan for J O’Sullivan (57).

Referee: Niall Quinn (Clare).

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.