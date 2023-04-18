Brilliant Beara turn on style to win promotion to Premier 

BEARA United have won promotion to the Premier Division for next season.

In a winner-take-all showdown against Clonakilty United in the OBrienWaterServices.com Championship, it was Beara that won, 3-2, to finish as runners up in the league.

This was second against third in the final league game of the season, with the winning team earning promotion to the Premier, alongside league winners Sullane.

It was Beara that hit the ground running, Adam Hurley firing them into a first-half lead. Ryan O’Donovan replied for Clonakilty United after 30 minutes to level the game, but Beara’s storming finish to the half saw them move 3-1 ahead by the break – the goals coming from Aitor Rodriguez and Ben Sullivan. This left Beara, in second place before the game, in a strong position.

Adam Hunt pulled a goal back for Clonakilty United 17 minutes into the second half, but Clon knew they needed to win to leapfrog Beara and take the second promotion spot on offer.

There was no denying Beara, however, as they finished in second place to seal their promotion to the Premier Division for the 2023/24 campaign.

***

Dunmanway Town’s women’s team missed out on a league and cup double after they lost a thrilling WCL Women’s Cup final to Inter Kenmare.

The previous weekend Dunmanway beat Kenmare to win the club’s first WCL women’s league title, but the Kerry team exacted their revenge in the cup final, winning 4-3.

Dunmanway had the dream start with penalties from Ava O’Donovan and Michelle Love firing them into a 2-0 lead, which they held at the break. Kenmare hit back early in the second half, with goals from Michelle O’Sullivan and Amy Foley, to level, 2-2. Michelle Love scored a free kick to nudge Town back in front, but Lucy Burton soon equalised again for Kenmare to send an exciting game to extra time after a 3-3 draw.

In extra time Michelle Love hit the crossbar for Dunmanway, but with four minutes to go Amy Foley scored a penalty for Kenmare to push them in front for the first time 4-3, and ultimately win the cup title.