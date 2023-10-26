BRC specialist Cronin takes time to consider drive for five

FOUR-TIME British Rally champion Ballylickey’s Keith Cronin has welcomed the makeup of next season’s Probite British Rally Championship that was announced recently, despite lamenting the loss of an Irish round.

The Ulster Rally has been axed from the series and the West Cork Rally, that made its debut in the series in 2019, isn’t featuring either.

All six rounds in 2024 are based in the UK.

‘I definitely think it’s a step in the right direction for them (the championship organisers). I know we would like an Irish round but at the same time it needs to stop going to places like Ypres (Belgium),’ said Cronin.

The Ballylickey star, who won the series in 2009, 2010, 2012, and 2017, opted not to compete in Belgium this year and withdrew from the championship that has since been won by M-Sport works driver Frenchman Adrien Fourmaux with one round to spare.

On a possible title tilt to win a record-equalling five BRC crowns, he said, ‘To be honest, apart from being aware of the 2024 calendar, I haven’t done anything yet, I must start thinking about it. With Daniel, Robert, and Colin (his younger brothers) all involved in motorsport, there’s a lot happening. Daniel will be doing the National Rally Championship again.’

With Robert likely to stay racing in the Porsche series and Colin remaining in karting, it’s the car-sharing situation that has to be looked at should Keith decide to contest the British series and try an equal Jimmy’s McCrae’s record of five wins. Cronin also eluded to the possibility of competing in the Irish Tarmac Championship next season.

‘Work is taking a huge amount of my time and it may well be that I may not be able to commit to either championship. Colin is at the early stages of what he is doing and that is more of a priority for me now. Yes, of course, it would be good to win a fifth BRC title, but it’s not something I will be losing sleep over, there are enough other things to worry about. We will assess things over the next few weeks and take it from there.’

The rounds of the 2024 Probite British Rally Championship are: 1. Legend Fires North West Rally, Garstang (March 22/23); 2. Rallynuts Severn Valley Rally, Builth Wells (April 13); 3. Beatson’s Building Supplies Jim Clark Rally, Duns (May 24/25); 4. Voyonic Grampian Forest Rally, Banchory (August 9/10); 5. JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion, Aberystwyth (August 31/ September 1); 6. Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally, Llandudno (October 26). Round 5, Rali Ceredigion offers points on both days.

O’Donovan edged out in Startrek tie-breaker

The Motorsport Ireland National Navigation Trial Championship and the Munster Navigation Trial series began last weekend with the Cork Startrek Navigation Trial in Araglin close to the Tipperary/ Waterford borders.

Drinagh navigator and reigning champion Denis O’Donovan and his Dunshaughlin driver Alan Shinnors (Subaru Impreza) were one of three crews that finished with five penalties that meant the result was decided on a tie-break.

Based on the “furthest cleanest” – the crew that traversed the route as long as possible without incurring any penalty – the event was won by the Monaghan/Bruff crew of Derek Mackarel/Greg Shinnors (Subaru Impreza); Shinnors/O’Donovan were second, with the Monaghan pairing of Michael Carbin/Conor Mohan (Subaru Legacy) third.

Bantry’s Seamus McHugh/Thomas Mulcahy (Suzuki Ignis) took top spot in the Novice category where Leap navigator Ciaran French and his Monaghan driver Shane Maguire (Subaru Impreza) were second.

In good conditions, the Longford crew of Colin Duffy/Sam Johnston (Subaru Impreza) along with the eventual top three, were the early pacesetters. But not far from the finish near Araglin, Duffy/Johnston dropped time and incurred six penalties to add to a previous penalty earlier in the night.

While a section of the 85-mile route close to the Tipperary border cost the top trio some difficulty, ultimately, the event was decided on a tie-break as all three cars had the same cubic capacity.

On the countback, Mackarel/Shinnors were awarded the win as they made it to Time Point 19 with an unblemished record; Shinnors/O’Donovan made it to TP16 and Carbin/ Mohan got as far as TP7 without incurring any penalty.

The Mogeely/Ballincollig duo of James Fitzgerald/Ken Carmody (Subaru Impreza) finished sixth overall with 14 penalties, having lost fifth place on a tiebreak with Duffy/Johnston.

Result: 1. A. Mackarel/G. Shinnors (Subaru Impreza) 5 penalties; 2. A. Shinnors/D. O’Donovan (Subaru Impreza) 5pens; 3. M. Carbin/C. Mohan (Subaru Legacy) 5pens; 4. C. Duffy/S. Johnston (Subaru Impreza) 7pens; 5. P. Duffy/E. Hughes (Subaru Impreza) 7 pens; 6. J. Fitzgerald/K. Carmody (Subaru Impreza) 14pens; 7. S. McHugh/T. Mulcahy (Suzuki Ignis) 23pens; 8. R. O’Neill/S. O’Neill (Subaru Impreza) 34pens; 9. P. McDonagh/R. Nash (Subaru Impreza) 41pens; 10. G. Collins/P. O’Sullivan (Subaru Impreza) 61pens.

Fastnet Rally Title Decider

The entry for next week’s Westlodge Hotel Fastnet Rally that will determine the outcome of the 2023 Triton Showers National Rally Championship was published earlier this week.

The championship protagonists Monaghan’s Josh Moffett and Derry’s Callum Devine are the top two seeds. Ballylickey’s Daniel Cronin is the top local driver as he vies to finish third overall in the series.

The three-stage loop is Mizen Head (SS1,4&7); Mount Gabriel (SS2, 5&8) Mount Kid (SS3&6).

The service park is located at the Rowa Pharmaceutical slipway in Bantry and the finish ramp is at the Westlodge Hotel. Westlodge Hotel Fastnet Rally

Top 10: 1. Josh Moffett/ Keith Moriarty (Hyundai i20 R5); 2. Callum Devine/Noel O'Sullivan (VW Polo GTi R5); 3. Daniel Cronin/Donnchadh Burke (VW Polo GTi R5); 4. Patrick O'Brien/ Stephen O'Brien (Skoda Fabia Rally2); 5. Eamonn Kelly/Conor Mohan (VW Polo GTi R5); 6. Cal McCarthy/Eric Calnan (Citroen C3 Rally2); 7. Enda O'Brien/ John Butler (VW Polo GTi R5); 8. Jason McSweeney/Liam Brennan (Skoda Fabia R5); 9. Gareth Sayers/Gareth Gilchrist (Ford Fiesta R5); 10. Eddie Doherty/ Tom Murphy (Skoda Fabia R5). Meanwhile, Dunmanway’s Conor McCarthy (Mitsubishi Lancer E9) is seeded at 21 followed by Bandon’s Vincent McSweeney (Mitsubishi Lancer E7) with Kilcrohane’s Jer O’Donovan (Ford Fiesta R5) at twenty- seven.

• This week’s Southern Star will feature an in-depth preview of the event.