Bragging rights with St Mary’s after derby victory in Carbery JAFC

St Mary’s 2-14

Diarmuid Ó Mathúna 1-5

TOM LYONS REPORTS

ST MARY’S won a place in the third round of the Bandon Co-op junior A football championship and local bragging rights after their round-one win against near-neighbours, Diarmuid Ó Mathúna, at Ardfield on Saturday night.

Playing with the strong breeze, Mary’s got on top from the start and by half time had built up a convincing lead of 1-7 to 0-3, the goal coming from a Brian McCarthy penalty in the 23rd minute after outstanding wing back Dylan Scannell had been fouled in the square. St Mary’s were even more impressive in the second half against the breeze as their hard-running game proved too much for an outgunned Castletown side.

‘We worked very hard all through and even though we could have scored another few goals, we still have a lot of work to do before we can talk about winning titles,’ St Mary’s mentor Anto Quinn said.

‘We have been close in the past few seasons without sealing the deal, but the lads are very determined to make amends this year.’

It was the Marys’ supporters who were shouting loudest as Mathúnas’ opening point from the electric Jack O’Callaghan was answered by a string of points from Mary’s. Foremost was centre forward Chris Daly whose kicking from placed balls was near faultless as he drove over three 45s following fine saves from goalkeeper Gavin O’Leary on Darren O’Donovan. Brian McCarthy looked very sharp in the corner as he accounted for two points and the winners led by 0-6 to 0-1 after 18 minutes.

Mathúna’s were staying in contention but suffered a shattering blow when McCarthy converted the penalty in the 23rd minute. It was 1-7 to 0-3 at the break, O’Callaghan’s brace of points sandwiching a Cillian McGillicuddy score before the break.

Three early points for Mary’s in the second half finished this game as a contest and even though Jack O’Callaghan’s goal in the 40th minute, following his controversial mark which wasn’t, showed Mathúnas’ resistance, it was all St Mary’s as O’Donovan’s goal three minutes later was instrumental in the winners doubling their score in the second half.

Others to impress for St Mary’s, who were missing the injured Peter Daly, were Billy O’Brien, Jack Hurley, Ryan Scannell, Michael O’Driscoll, Brian Everard and Niall Kelleher, with Robbie and Jamie Lucey, Ronan McCarthy, Barry Lordan and Kevin O’Donovan also trying hard for Mathúna’s, who were short Matthew Draper.

Scorers

St Mary’s: Chris Daly 0-8 (4f, 3 45s); Brian McCarthy (1-0 pen, 1f), Darren O’Donovan 1-2 each; Cillian McGillicuddy, Niall Kelleher 0-1 each.

Diarmuid Ó Mathúna: Jack O’Callaghan 1-4 (2f); Jamie Lucey 0-1.

St Mary’s: Brian Corcoran; Brian Brady, Rory O’Connor, David Curtin; Jack Hurley, Billy O’Brien, Dylan Scannell; Jason Collins, Cillian McGillicuddy; Brian Everard, Chris Daly, Ryan Scannell; Brian McCarthy, Michael O’Driscoll, Darren O’Donovan. Subs: Niall Kelleher for B Brady (ht), Mark O’Driscoll for B McCarthy (45), Gearóid Harrington for C McGillicuddy, Tiernan O’Driscoll for D O’Donovan (50), Finghin O’Driscoll for D Curtin (50).

Diarmuid Ó Mathúna: Gavin O’Leary; Cathal Mangan, Sean Buttimer, Ronan McCarthy; Cian Buttimer, Sean Crowley, Aaron Draper; Barry Lordan, Patrick Crowley; Joseph O’Driscoll, Kevin O’Donovan, Michael Lordan; Jamie Lucey, Robbie Lucey, Jack O’Callaghan. Subs: Jeremiah Hurley for J O’Driscoll (ht), Gavin Aherne for S Buttimer (ht), Alan O’Sullivan for P Crowley (50), John Shannon for R Lucey (50).

Referee: John Crowley (O’D Rossa).