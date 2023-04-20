BOWLING NEWS: Twohig wins tournament score at Ballygurteen

GAVIN Twohig won his tournament score at Ballygurteen with John Creedon by a bowl of odds.

For a €2,600 total, the Rossmore man rose his winning odds in the shots from the women’s lane. Creedon, last year’s All-Ireland junior A winner, put in a good finish but Twohig held his ground.

On a busy weekend of tournament action, the Champy Deasy Cup progressed at Grange with a score between John Shorten and David O’Mahony. Shorten took the spoils in this one for a €700 total. In the Jerry O’Donovan Memorial Cup semi-finals at Carriag na bhFear, Pádraigh Scanlon and Willie Cahill had a two-bowl win over Martin Daly and Shaun Buckley for a €1,600 total and Martin Daly with Shaun Buckley won in the last shot from Tom O’Callaghan and Tom O’Donovan for a€2,000 total.

In club action at Baile Bhúirne on Wednesday, Conor Lucey defeated Anthony Lynch for a €900 total. Drinagh’s Connie Connolly has an enduring record in the novice veteran grade and has shown flashes of his 2014 championship winning form in the early rounds of the West Cork championship. Having accounted for a formidable rival, Michael Carroll, in the opening round at Kealkil, Connolly bowled well in defeating another, Finbarr Lynch, Ballinacarriga, at Ardcahan last Sunday. They played for a total of €700. In novice veteran here, Kevin O’Sullivan won from Martin Dullea.

In West Cork novice C at Ardcahan, Kevin O’Sullivan defeated Barry O’Donovan in the last shot. In the D championship here, Johnny Hurley defeated Tadg Crowley.

In U18 at Togher Cross, a couple of cracking scores saw James Russell win from Daniel O’Sullivan, who was making a big step up from U14, and progress too for Alan Crowley, who edged out David Russell.

There was a big U18 shoot-out at Durrus on Sunday, Brian Horgan defeated Kieran O’Driscoll. In the novice A championship here, another eagerly awaited encounter, Brian O’Driscoll defeated David Horgan in the last shot of a brilliant score for €2,600 total.

At the Clubhouse in U16, Eoin Hurley (K) won from Josh O’Farrell and in U18, Kieran O’Sullivan won from Seán Cronin.

Togher Cross bowling club are running a special boys’ U10 competition and latest quarter-final results are: Adam Hurley won from Donnacha Collins, Charlie O’Leary won from Cillian Murray, Tommy Coppinger won from Aaron Hurley, Brian Murphy won from Kevin Hickey.

In the novice A championship at Drimoleague, Ciarán Nyhan defeated James O’Driscoll, last shot, for €600 and here too, in U16 Shane Hurley defeated Oisin Murray by a bowl. In championship scores at Kealkil, James Russell defeated Con O’Sullivan in the novice C championship and in the D grade, Johnny Kelly defeated Ian O’Sullivan.

In Mid-Cork novice D at Templemartin on Monday, Micheal O’Driscoll defeated Darren O’Donovan, last shot, for €200. At the same venue in U18 girls, Sophie Murphy won from Rosin and Ciara Allen. In novice D at Ballinacurra, Upton, Fionn Dwyer defeated Eoin O’Callaghan.

In the South-West junior B round-robin score at Shannonvale on Saturday evening, Ger Connolly prevailed against David Hegarty, last shot, for €1,000.

Fisher’s Cross host the South-West novice veteran championship and, here in the damp on Saturday evening, one-time All-Ireland junior B winner Ger Fitzpatrick, made a winning return, taking the spoils from a three-way A section score with David Desmond and Joe Tyner. Here on Tuesday in the lower section, Danny O’Brien hit form in a quarter-final win from local, Denis O’Donovan and, on Thursday, Vincent Dullea defeated PJ Hegarty.

Eoin McCarthy won his novice B championship contest with James Hayes at Grange. In a big Gaeltacht U18 clash at Baile Bhúirne, Liam Murphy defeated Cathal Creedon. In Gaeltacht novice D at Macroom, John Kingston defeated Jonathan McCarthy.

In City junior B at Curraheen, Shane Lotty defeated Aidan Bowen by two bowls for €1,400 and in a return double here, Stephen and Darren Bowen defeated John Donnellan and Denis Connolly by a bowl for €1,780. At Templemichael, John Lynch defeated Liam Lynch and, in a return here, there was a win for the Paddoes player Pascal Bowen, who defeated Leo Hegarty in the last shot of a good score for a stake of €2,000.

In the absence of the scheduled championship scores at the Bog Road on Thursday, a doubles contest saw Michael O’Driscoll Jnr of Blarney combine with Johnny Byrnes for a win over John Donnellan and Bernard O’Donovan for an €800 stake. At Paddoes in novice veteran, Bernard O’Donovan won from Derry Crowley.

In North Cork at Kilcorney novice D, Colin McCarthy won from Kenneth Cullinane, Brendan Cotter defeated Martin McSweeny and Mikey O’Regan won from Alec Roche. In a return double, Mickey McAuliffe and James Roche combined for a win over William Harrington and Jack Oldham and in a singles contest, Conor Casey defeated Kieran Buckley. At Beal na Morrive in novice C, Dan O’Regan won from Aaron Mackey while, back the road, Ross Lynch defeated Colin McCarthy for €500.

In novice D scores in North Cork on Saturday, Mickey McAuliffe won in the last shot from Luke Philpott and, in the C grade at Bealnamorrive, Kevin O’Donoghue defeated Conor Roche. Back Bealnamorrive on Saturday, Alex Roche won from Ross Lynch. In the North Cork junior B championship at Bweeng on Sunday, Dean Sexton won his three-way with Stephen Murphy and Denis O’Regan. In East Cork junior veteran at Conna, Willie O’Donovan defeated Mick Hurley by a bowl of odds for a €2,300 total.