BOWLING: Leap make use of home advantage to win Carbery’s team event

LEAP made full use of home advantage when comfortably winning Carbery’s team event on Sunday morning. Regional C winner David Minihane, Kieran O’Sullivan also very much to the fore with Cian Minihane, and Jordan Limrick whose thundering last shot was the main difference, were all in form and their ten-shot total was easily the best of the day. Rosscarbery with Brian O’Mahony firing a huge tenth pipped Skibb for second place. Newcomers, Edwin Collins and Dermot Hegarty had Skibb well in the running in the early stages. Six teams competed with Bauravilla, Reenascreena and Schull also in the mix. Leap will contest in the overall county team finals to be staged later in the year.

In the Marsh Road doubles tournament on Sunday afternoon Collins and Hegarty saw further action and won through to the semi-final of the Skibb clubs post-championship tournament. They defeated the Rosscarbery brother/sister pairing of Kieran and Emma Fitzpatrick by almost a bowl after a competitive contest. Maria Nagle combined with Kieran in a return score victory at the Marsh Road over the Collins/Hegarty partnership. At Ballydehob, Mark Shannon defeated Pat O’Donovan in the last shot.

Carbery Bowling’s interaction with West Cork Arts Centre was an enjoyable diversion on Saturday afternoon. Micheál O’Connell’s project introduced the sport to several newcomers who were given a lowdown on its history and connection with the region. Carbery’s off-road track at The Showgrounds was the main focus and young and old all had the opportunity to try their skills with the iron ball. Carbery’s leading lights, Darragh Dempsey and Denis O’Sullivan, were on hand to throw a number of shots.

RESULTS

Leap: Carbery Team bowling: 1st. Leap (David Minihane, Kieran O’Sullivan, Cian Minihane, Jordan Limrick); 2nd Rosscarbery (Brian O’Mahony, Mike White, Martin Coughlan); 3rd Skibbereen (Edwin Collins, Dermot Hegarty, Denis Murphy, Jerry O’Sullivan).

Marsh Road: Doubles, Edwin Collins/Dermot Hegarty defeated Kieran/Emma Fitzpatrick, almost a bowl, for €1,000; return, Kieran Fitzpatrick/Maria Nagle defeated Edwin Collins/Dermot Hegarty, last shot, for €1,100.

Ballydehob: Mark Shannon defeated Pat O’Donovan, last shot, for €2,400; return double, Brian O’Driscoll/John O’Brien defeated Sidney Shannon/Finbarr Coughlan, one bowl, for €2,000.

Beal na mBlath: Beal an mBlath v Bantry; Joe Madden/Paul Twomey defeated Liam Young/Jan Tessyman, one bowl, for €1,600; Darren Cronin/David Hourihane defeated Dylan Galvin/Shane Desmond, last shot, for €1,740; Ger D O’Driscoll defeated Muris Buttimer, two bowls, for €3,000; Ml Desmond/Paul Twomey defeated Patsy O’Sullivan/Brendan Burke, one bowl, for €3,000.

Derrinasafa: Pat Daly defeated Tim Kelleher, last shot, for €2,200; return three-way, Kevin O’Donovan defeated Michael Carroll (D) and Barry O’Donovan, all last shot, for €750.

Shannonvale: Johnny O’Driscoll defeated Patrick Coffey, last shot, for €4,000; return, O’Driscoll defeated Coffey, two bowls, for €1,000; Jim Coffey defeated John Cahalane, last shot, for €4,000; Cahalane defeated Coffey in two further scores, two bowls and last shot for stakes of €5,540 and €2,600.