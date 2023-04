BOWLING: Check out the latest Carbery results

Carbery Bowling Results

Championship:

Bauravilla: Junior B, Shane Shannon defeated Michéal O’Sullivan, one bowl, for €1,200; Novice D, Seamus Hayes defeated Cornelius Donegan; novice veteran, Denis Murphy defeated Jack Cahalane, last shot, for €500.

Reenascreena: Novice veteran, Mike White defeated Pa Burke, one bowl, for €300; Pat Joe Connolly defeated Finbarr Fitzpatrick, one bowl.

Leap: Novice D, Tim Fitzpatrick defeated Jamie Limrick, one bowl.

Club:

Schull: Mick Flor Cup final, Damien Daly defeated Cian Bowen, one bowl, for €2,000; return double, Jack Cahalane/Luka Bowen defeated Gavin Harrington/Edwin Collins, last shot, for €1,200.

Leap: Fachtna O’Sullivan Cup, final, David Minihane/Kieron Enright defeated Shane McCarthy/Timmy Nyhan, one bowl.

Bauravilla: Darren Cronin defeated Gavin Harrington, last shot, for €1,100.

Derrinasafa: Colin O’Donovan defeated Conor Creedon, two bowls, for €3,000.

Grange: Brian Horgan defeated Enda Connelly, last shot, for €600; Champy Deasy Cup, John Shorten defeated David O’Mahony, two bowls, for €700.

Shannonvale: Noel Phair Cup, Martin Coppinger defeated David Murphy, almost two bowls, for €11,140; return, Jimmy O’Driscoll defeated Patrick O’Donnell, last shot, for €3,600; Tommy O’Sullivan and Paul Buckley shared win from two scores, last shot and two bowls, for €3,000 and €4,000.

Ballygurteen: Junior A tournament, Gavin Twohig defeated John Creedon, one bowl, for €2,600; Anthony O’Donoghue defeated Vincent Dullea, one bowl, for €400.

Lyre: Mother Hegarty Cup final, Aidan Murphy defeated Gary Daly, one bowl, for €11,000; return, Evan/Ryan Buckley defeated Eoin Murray/Luke Connors, last shot, for €1,000; Nov C tour, Donal McCarthy defeated Ger O’Leary, last shot, for €800.

Templemartin: Doubles: Micheal O’Driscoll/Donncha O’Driscoll defeated Darren O’Donovan/John Madden, last shot, for €340; Alan Brickley defeated James Kelleher almost a bowl, for €2,100.

Ardcahan: Eoin Murray defeated Con O’Sullivan, one bowl, for €600.

Phale Road: Ted Hegarty under-age tournaments: Easter Monday: Boys U14 final, Daniel O’Sullivan won from Tom McCarthy and David Russell; Boy’s U12 final, Ross O’Brien won from Oisin Murray and Eoghan Hickey; Boy’s U10 final, Jayden Crowley won from James Murphy and Brian Harrington; Boys U8 final, Tommy Coppinger won from Charlie Callanan and Thomas Callanan; Ladies junior/Girls U18 final, Ailbhe O’Shea won from Triona Murphy and Eileen McCarthy; U14 girls Semi-final, Emma Hurley won from Laura Sexton and Sophie Murphy; Niamh O’Connell won from Anna Deane; U12/U10 girls, Grace O’Sullivan won from Saorsie O’Neill; Cait Young won from Lilly O’Sullivan.