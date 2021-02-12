Boost for Skibbereen rowers as 2021 Irish Rowing Championships to go ahead

SKIBBEREEN Rowing Club will have the chance to rubber-stamp its standing as the top club in the country after Rowing Ireland confirmed it's committed to holding the Irish Rowing Championships in 2021.

The hugely successful Skibbereen club has won more national championship titles (183) than any other club and will have the opportunity to add to its impressive haul at this year’s championships.

The 2020 Irish Rowing Championships were cancelled last year because of the pandemic, but Rowing Ireland is determined to hold this year’s championships.

‘Rowing Ireland is committed to providing the resources needed to organise this year’s championships in a safe and competitive environment while staying aligned with Government guidelines. Once we have clarity, we will set a date (or dates if necessary) as soon as possible,’ Rowing Ireland confirmed.

Also, the senior men’s coxless pairs, senior men’s double sculls and senior women’s quad sculls have all been reinstated for the 2021 Irish Rowing Championships.

Elsewhere, Skibbereen Rowing Club’s Lydia Heaphy was recently presented with a Celtic Ross West Cork Sports Star Award in recognition of winning gold at the 2020 European U23 Championships in Germany. It was an historic win for Lydia and Cliodhna Nolan in the women’s lightweight pair, and in a world record time. Heaphy is currently part of the Irish women's lightweight training group that has its sights set on qualifying the lightweight double for this summer's Olympics in Tokyo.