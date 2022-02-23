Sport

BONUS PODCAST: Cork GAA CEO Kevin O'Donovan on Ed Sheeran, Páirc Uí Chaoimh debt and divisional boards

February 23rd, 2022 9:04 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union now offers Cultivate Farm Finance and is ready to support local farmers.

With a Cultivate loan, farmers in West Cork can benefit from the local decision making and personal service offered by their Credit Union.

To find out more go to www.accesscu.ie/cultivate or call on (028) 21883

***

Our guest today is Cork GAA CEO who has been speaking to Kieran about a whole host of subjects including Ed Sheeran concerts at Páirc Ui Chaoimh, stadium debt, divisional boards and much more . . .

Jack & Kieran also preview Cork v Galway at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this weekend.

***

Advertisement | Learn more about Paymentsense | Apply Now

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.