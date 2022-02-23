BONUS PODCAST: Cork GAA CEO Kevin O'Donovan on Ed Sheeran, Páirc Uí Chaoimh debt and divisional boards

***

***

Our guest today is Cork GAA CEO who has been speaking to Kieran about a whole host of subjects including Ed Sheeran concerts at Páirc Ui Chaoimh, stadium debt, divisional boards and much more . . .

Jack & Kieran also preview Cork v Galway at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this weekend.