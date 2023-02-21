Bohane to start title defence against David Murphy

MICHAEL Bohane’s clash with David Murphy is an interesting first-round tie to emerge from the senior championship draw.

The 2022 champion will surely relish the challenge and that it is being played on the road where he achieved his greatest triumph will be an extra spur. The Carbery man will, of course, be aware of what Murphy, a previous four-time county winner, can bring to their Lyre clash.

They met in last September’s King of the Roads semi-final where, despite making the ‘big turn’ in ten quality shots, Bohane still lost out in the three-way that also included German, Ralf Look.

Bohane-Murphy is one of four opening-round scores, announced all carrying their own intrigue. Little has separated Seamus Sexton and Gary Daly in any of their previous set-tos and, with both aiming for a first title, their Templemichael meeting is an important starting point.

The 2020 champion Arthur McDonagh is currently on a winning run and will be fancied against Michael Harrington at Ballincurrig. An extraordinary run of success at junior A and intermediate level has seen John O’Rourke begin his second season in premier ranks and he will be looking to make the most of the opportunity when he comes up against 2016 champion, Killian Kingston, at Carraid na bhFear.

The full draw reads: Michael Bohane v David Murphy, Lyre; Seamus Sexton v Gary Daly, Templemichael; Killian Kingston v John O’Rourke, Carraig na bhFear; Arthur McDonagh v Michael Harrington, Ballincurrig; byes to Aidan Murphy, James O’Donovan, Martin Coppinger, Patrick Flood.

Five intermediate first-round draws pave the way for the quarter-finals. Tommy O’Sullivan and Brian Wilmot repeat their RNLI fundraiser clash when they re-engage in what could be the score of the round at Caheragh. An interesting Gaeltacht tie has Pascal Buckley and Andrew O’Callaghan in opposition while Billy McAuliffe and Wayne Callanan meet and another newcomer to the grade, Tom O’Donovan of Belgooly, goes head-to-head with Tim Young of Bantry. Last year’s junior A champion John Creedon will test his mettle against Eamonn Bowen.

The full draw reads: Billy McAuliffe v Wayne Callanan, Ballincurrig; John Creedon v Eamonn Bowen, Bweeng; Tom O’Donovan v Tim Young, Rosscarbery; Brian Wilmot v Tommy O’Sullivan, Caheragh; Andrew O’Callaghan v Paul Buckley, Terelton; byes to Donal O’Riordan, Wayne Parkes and Raymond Ryan.