Berehaven trailblazers win first Munster crown

ALL hail the history-making ladies of Berehaven Golf Club.

These trailblazers are the pride of the club after they won their first-ever Munster West Area Ladies Fourball title recently, defeating the mighty Adare Manor in the final.

The ladies of the Beara golf club, based in Castletownbere, entered the Revive Active All-Ireland Fourball competition this year for the first time. What a wise decision that proved to be.

Berehaven beat their neighbours Kenmare at home in round one and followed up with another home victory over Dooks Golf Club from Killorglin in the next round. The team progressed into the West Munster quarter-final and came up against Waterville, again drawn at home, and again Berehaven were victorious.

Next up was the semi-final played on Monday, July 18th and Berehaven took on Doneraile at home.

This was a nail-biting evening where Berehaven had lost two matches and needed to win the next three. It went down to the wire.

The third match was won on the 16th hole. The next match is on the 19th. The last match, Berehaven clinched on the 18th. Another stunning victory, as they marched into the final.

The West Munster final was played on Sunday, August 7th, in Ballyneety Golf Club, Limerick, against Adare Manor Golf Club. The women from Beara made the trip a winning and memorable one with another epic triumph. This is the first Munster pennant the Berehaven ladies have ever won.

The next round is the All-Ireland quarter-final in Loughrea, Galway on September 3rd, against Ulster South, Cavan Golf Club, as this adventure continues.

The victorious Berehaven GC team comprises Zoe Murphy, Claire McCarthy, Carol P Murphy, Olivia O'Shiel, Liz O'Regan, Sarah Harrington, Angela O'Sullivan, Tracy O'Sullivan, Rosarie Hanley, Lorraine Downey, Edel Decike, Aoife McCarthy and Bernadette O'Sullivan. Team managers are Carol P Murphy and Mary D Harrington.