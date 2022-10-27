Belgooly’s Dwyer claims Kenneth Murphy Cup

FIONN Dwyer won the Kenneth Murphy Memorial Cup tournament final at Jagoe’s Mills coming in almost a bowl of odds ahead of Feidhlim O’Neill of Ballygarvan.

A competitive decider, that carried a €1,300 total stake, had O’Neill leading early but then on the back foot following Dwyer’s nice touch at O’Brien’s Corner.

Belgooly man Dwyer raced to a lead of almost a bowl of odds after six but was pegged back by a determined O’Neill who took back the lead at Lawton’s.

Dwyer came again with two of the best to the power station and these proved decisive as he regained his earlier ascendancy.

Another tournament dedicated to those in the lower rankings was completed at Rosscarbery and here there was a turn-up for the books as Reenascreena’s Liam Ronan overcame local favourite Kieran Fitzpatrick to win the Pat O’Halloran Cup.

Played down the Cahermore road, two exceptional efforts by Ronan paved the way for this success.

His fifth, from above Barry’s Cross ran a huge distance while his last over the finish line stalled a resurgent Fitzpatrick who had fought his way back into contention.

The Pat O’Halloran Cup has been part of Rosscarbery’s tournament schedule since 2004 and commemorates the memory of the popular publican who had been a great driving force within the club.

In a tournament second round score at Ballinacurra, Upton on Saturday Tim Young overcame David Hubbard by almost two bowls. Bantry man Young has enjoyed a successful year since his ascendancy to the intermediate ranks and notched up another win by virtue of a succession of well-delivered shots on the stretch of road down by Perrot’s and on to the GAA pitch entrance.

They played for a total of €600 with Young the punter’s favourite.

An interesting encounter on the way back Ballinaurrra saw Ballineen’s Eoin McCarthy edge out north Cork’s Conor Lucey, by a bowl of odds for a €2,000 total.

McCarthy, who delivered one of the big championship shocks when eliminating U18’s hot favourite, Tommy O’Sullivan, in a summer South-West first rounder, matched European Championship youth player Lucey in an exciting shot foar shot joust before beating a big last tip to win by the bowl.

At Whitechurch Cian Boyle put in a storming finish to deny All-Ireland U18 winner Paddy O’Donnell in an exciting finale.

Mitchelstown youth O’Donnell, had the better of it for three quarters of the way and held a bowl lead at the Devil’s Bend.

Boyle hit two of the finest to Hegarty’s Farm to level the contest and put down another big one to take the lead for the last shots. O’Donnell’s last did not trouble the city man.

At Derrinasafa on Sunday Castledonovan’s Seamus O’Regan scored a win from Kinsale’s Ronan O’Donovan for €900 and in a return, Togher Cross tournament winner James Hurley kept his winning run going with a last shot victory over Declan O’Donovan (K).