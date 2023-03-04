Beara United and Clonakilty United to clash in crunch Championship promotion game

WHILE Sullane were confirmed as OBrienWaterServices.com Championship winners last weekend, the battle for the second promotion spot hotted up.

As Sullane beat Baltimore 5-0, the latter slipped to fourth in the table, and were overtaken by both Clonakilty United and Beara United.

Clonakilty rise to second after a 4-0 win against Castlelack. Harry Oates, James Lynam, Cathal Dineen and Craig McDermott (penalty) were all on target as Clonakilty United sit in the second promotion spot with 31 points. While they have two points to spare over Beara United (29), the latter has two games in hand, while Baltimore are also on 29 points.

Ben Sullivan scored a brace as Beara defeated Courtmacsherry 3-1. Declan Dunne was also on target for the winners, while David Murphy scored a consolation goal for Courtmac in the second half. This Sunday, March 5th, sees a showdown between second and third, as Beara United host Clonakilty United at 3pm.

Elsewhere, Colm O’Neill scored a 90th-minute equaliser for Aultagh Celtic as they drew 2-2 against Drinagh Rangers B. A Sean Moynihan penalty had given Aultagh the lead before two goals in eight second-half minutes, from Peter Taylor and Mark Grace, saw Drinagh take the lead, before Aultagh’s late leveller.

In the PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division on Sunday, second from bottom Castletown Celtic drew 1-1 with Mizen Hob A – Niall Halloran gave Castletown an early lead before Patrick Scully equalised.

Also, Chris Collins hit a second-half double for Clonakilty Soccer Club in their 2-0 Premier Division Cup quarter-final win against Togher Celtic.

The latest round of action in the WCL Women’s 7s Tournament saw Dunmanway Town stretch their lead at the summit as they beat second place Drinagh Rangers 1-0 thanks to an Ava O’Donovan winner. Dunmanway (28 points) are now seven points clear of Drinagh (21). The two teams will meet again in a WCL Women’s Cup semi-final this Sunday (3pm in Dunmanway). Inter Kenmare are also on 21 points and have two games in hand on Dunmanway, but were held to a 0-0 draw against Beara United.

Roisin Goggin struck twice and Emily French was also on target as Kilgoban Celtic defeated Mizen Hob A 3-1; Samantha Ross and Aisling O’Driscoll pulled late goals back for Mizen Hob. Aimee Barrett struck twice as Lyre Rovers defeated Aultagh Celtic 2-1, with Katie Buttimer having scored a third-minute goal for Aultagh.

On Saturday, the top two in the U19 league played out a 3-3 draw, as leaders Drinagh Rangers and Dunmanway Town shared six goals. Shane Barry scored a hat-trick for Dunmanway, while Paddy Taylor, Owen Tobin and Eoin Hurley (with a 93rd-minute equaliser) scored for Drinagh.