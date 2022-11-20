Beara, Sullane and Lyre all clinch West Cork Schoolboys League titles

SULLANE U12, Lyre Rovers U13 and Beara United U14 won SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys League titles last weekend.

We have reached the business end of the West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League campaigns with three trophies handed out last Saturday and Sunday.

Sullane travelled to Dunmanway Town for Sunday’s crucial SuperValu U12 Schoolboys Championship top-of-the-table clash. The Ballyvourney club enjoyed a one-point advantage over second-placed Dunmanway in both teams’ final league fixture of the season. A cracking game finished all square, 0-0, at the Dunmanway RFC Grounds and that draw was enough for Sullane to clinch the title by a single point.

In the same division, Togher Celtic edged Atletico Clonakilty 3-1 in Togher on Sunday afternoon. Patrick Crowley, Tadgh O’Farrell and Andrew O’Callaghan found the net for the home side in Togher’s fifth victory of the campaign.

Lyre Rovers and Dunmanway Town met in the final SuperValu U13 Premier League fixture of the season in Lyre last Saturday. Ahead of kick-off, leaders Rovers enjoyed a one-point lead over their opponents. Avoiding defeat would see Lyre crowned champions while nothing but a victory would suffice for the visitors.

In the end, Lyre proved too strong for their gallant opponents and registered a 3-0 victory to conclude an undefeated campaign and win the U13 Premier by four points. Two-nil up at the break, a third and title-clinching goal in the second period earned Rovers their eighth league success in ten outings.

Matthew Buttimer, Gearoid Collins and Joe Twomey were on target in a game Ewan Knowles and Liam Ryan also impressed. Eanna Hayes, Sean Galvin, Paddy O’Brien and Shane O’Connell were the pick of Premier League runners-up Dunmanway Town’s top performers.

Also last Saturday, Beara United and Skibbereen Dynamos met in a critical SuperValu U14 Schoolboys Championship showdown. League leaders Beara travelled to the Baltimore Road to take on second-placed Dynamos. The Castletownbere club knew a victory in their final league outing would secure the trophy. A Dynamos win would see the league continue for another couple of weeks and keep third placed Ardfield in the hunt.

A terrific game was delicately poised and tied 1-1 in the dying embers when Beara snatched victory via a free-kick that cannoned in off the crossbar. Rory O’Neill and Liam Steele’s strikes secured the 2022 SuperValu U14 Championship trophy for a delighted Castletownbere team and their supporters.

Despite the loss, Ronan Collins scored for a Skibbereen Dynamos team in which Matthew Murphy, Jamie Byrne and Danny O’Sullivan played superbly.

The Beara United U14 includes Glen Byrne, Shane Cronin, Olly Fasanya, Fionn Hanley, Tom Harrington, Jamie Healy, Charlie Hennessy, Jakob Hesse, Bobby Hilliard, Ruben McAtasney, Odhran Minihane, Fionn Murphy, Sean O’Neill, Alex O’Shea, Frank O’Sullivan, Rory O’Neill, Liam Steele, Daragh O’Sullivan and Ryan Healy.