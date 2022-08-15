Beara GAA fundraiser for family of 1997 hero Padraig Crowley

BEARA GAA has launched a fundraiser to support the family of one of their 1997 Cork SFC title-winning heroes.

Padraig Crowley was the goalkeeper in that famous Beara football team that was crowned county senior football champions 25 years ago.

In recent years Crowley (49) has been receiving medical treatment, but unfortunately a recent prognosis has not been positive. He is currently undergoing extensive chemotherapy to curtail the growth of a tumour following his second surgery.

Beara GAA and the Beara senior football team of 1997 have launched a fundraising drive to support the future educational needs of Padraig and Gemma Crowley’s children, James (8) and Molly (4).

‘Padraig Crowley has been part and parcel of the GAA family all his life, representing Castletownbere and Beara in every grade and in numerous county finals. In 1997 he was our last line of defence, and now when needed, we as members of the GAA diaspora are here to support Padraig, his wife Gemma and their children James and Molly,’ Beara 1997 manager Donal O’Sullivan said.

Crowley grew up in the Beara Peninsula and played football with his local club Castletownbere. It was here where he developed his skills as a goalkeeper. He would go on to represent his division with great distinction, winning county medals at underage level. In 1997 he was the goalkeeper on the Beara team that defeated Castlehaven in the Cork SFC final in a replay to bring the Andy Scannell Cup back to Beara for the first time since 1967.

Speaking at the launch, Beara GAA Chairman Michael Murphy said: ‘Beara GAA are delighted to support the fundraising initiatives to help support the future educational needs of Padraig and Gemma’s children, James and Molly.

‘Padraig represented Beara with great distinction at all levels, and played a vital role as goalkeeper on the 1997 Beara team that won the Cork senior football championship for the first time in 30 years. That win brought great joy to Beara people everywhere, and I hope that Beara people at home and abroad will support these fundraisers however they can.’

A raffle will be held on the October bank holiday weekend, with a wide variety of prizes available. Tickets cost €10 and are available online at www.bearagaa.ie and also currently on sale from members of the Beara 1997 team and management. A Golf Classic will be held in Berehaven Golf Club on September 15th to 17th. Teams of three cost €60 and can be booked by contacting Joss Crowley 086-8644111. Tee boxes and green sponsorship cost €50 and can be arranged by contacting Barry Murphy 087-2342703.