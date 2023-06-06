Sport

Beara football team pulls out of 2023 county championship

June 6th, 2023 9:48 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

Beara's Fintan Finnear holds off the challenge of Carbery's Kevin Keohane during the 2022 Cork PSFC divisions/colleges semi-final at Bantry.

THE Beara senior football team has pulled out of this year’s county championship.

They were meant to take on Avondhu this Thursday night, June 8th, in the opening round of the divisions/colleges section, but Beara informed the board recently that they are unable to field a team.

It’s a disappointing development for Beara, but a combination of injuries, players away or working and clubs currently involved in their own county championships worked against the western division.

‘Lads are getting games with their clubs this year and the player interest is also there, and we just have to find a way together to move forward,’ Beara GAA Chairman Michael Murphy told The Southern Star.

