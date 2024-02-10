Beamish Cup quarter-finals take centre stage on Sunday

AFTER this weekend’s Beamish Cup quarter-finals, just four teams will be left standing.

With reigning champions Dunmanway Town already knocked out, a new name will be etched in the cup this season, and there are plenty of heavy hitters left in the race.

There is an all-Premier clash between Lyre Rovers and league leaders Clonakilty Soccer Club, another all-Premier meeting between high-flying Sullane A and Drinagh Rangers, a meeting between the top two in the Championship Castletown Celtic and Kilgoban, and a tie between Skibbereen AFC and Spartak Mossgrove.

The semi-finals will be played in neutral venues on February 25th with the final at Turner’s Cross on St Patrick’s Day.

Sunday’s Beamish Cup quarter-finals are: 11am, Lyre Rovers v Clonakilty Soccer Club; 11am, Sullane A v Drinagh Rangers; 11am, Skibbereen AFC v Spartak Mossgrove; 2pm, Kilgoban Celtic v Castletown Celtic.