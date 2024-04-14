Beamish Cup final will be held in West Cork as Turner’s Cross is closed

THE feeling is it will be worth the wait when Clonakilty Soccer Club and Drinagh Rangers finally lock horns in this season’s WCL Beamish Cup final.

The heavyweight showdown between two of the title contenders in the Premier Division was postponed for a second time last weekend, again a victim of the bad weather.

It was scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Turner’s Cross, home of Cork City FC, but the game was postponed on Saturday after Storm Kathleen unleashed yet more rain and wind.

The original fixture was pencilled in for St Patrick’s Day, but also had to be postponed, so the hope is it will be third time lucky for the Beamish Cup final when it’s refixed for the weeks ahead.

With the Munster FA announcing on Monday night that 'Turner's Cross will be closed indefinitely', the 2024 Beamish Cup final will be played at a West Cork venue to be decided.

‘Unfortunately we have had to make this decision in conjunction with and on the advice of our pitch contractors following the League of Ireland fixture that took place on Friday night last where extensive areas of the pitch have been severely damaged.’