Béal Átha’n back on track after important win

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh 1-14

Kiskeam 1-12

BRENDAN KENNEALLY REPORTS

BÉAL Átha’n Ghaorthaidh’s Bon Secours Senior A Football Championship bid is back on track.

Having drawn their first game with Dohenys, the Mid Cork side is now in a strong position as they prepare to face bottom-of-the-table Bandon in their final group game on Saturday, September 3rd.

On a sweltering Saturday afternoon at Macroom, Béal Átha overcame the strong challenge of Kiskeam to emerge victorious. They deserved their win as they had led from the 12th minute, by the minimum mainly at first but then in the third quarter they began to increase their lead point by point until the advantage was at 0-14 to 0-8 by the 50th minute.

The final stages were hectic with Kiskeam mounting a very strong rally which Béal Átha did well to contain.

The spectators on the hill in the Castle Grounds were clustered under the shade of the trees as the sun relentlessly blazed down from cloudless skies. Sean O’Sulllivan gave Kiskeam first blood. Béal Átha replied with points from Diarmuid MacTomáis and Nollaig Ó Laoire, before Kiskeam equalised through Tom O’Sullivan.

Ben Seartan punched over for Beal Átha, Tom O’Sullivan levelled again and then this latter pair repeated the exercise to leave the score at 0-4 each after the opening 11 minutes. It was a fine start to a fine game, both sides impressing with solid disciplined defending and well constructed attacks culminating in accurate shooting.

Conchúr Ó Loinsigh put Béal Átha back in front in the 12th minute with a superb point. Enterprising Béal Átha captain Cian Ó Duinnín doubled the advantage but Kiskeam’s Seán O’Sullivan finished a fine move with a point which Andí Ó Coinceannain matched in the 17th minute to maintain the two-point gap. The scoring rate now dried up and the only score before half time was a marvellous point for Kiskeam from a very acute angle from Thomas Casey which left the Gaeltacht side leading by 0-7 to 0-6 at half time.

Béal Átha dominated on the restart, outscored the Duhallow men by seven points to two in the next 20 minutes and seemed set for victory.

Ben Seartan pointed a 32nd minute free, his brother Donagh and Diarmuid Mac Tomáis added points from play, before cornerback Jack O’Connor had a point back for Kiskeam. It was 0-10 to 0-7 in the 36th minute.

Both sides were defending in depth and then breaking quickly in numbers. Points were exchanged between Mac Tomáis and Daniel Fitzgerald before Leonard Ó Conchur’s point in the 44th minute was quickly added to by similar scores from Conchúr Ó Loinsigh and Ben Seartan to ease Béal Átha into a six point lead, 0-14 to 0-8, in the 50th minute.

The last ten minutes were brilliantly entertaining. Kiskeam kicked three points in as many minutes, from the boots of Sean O’Sullivan, Thomas and Gene Casey, but were then rocked by a goal for Béal Átha, from Donagh Seartan after a goalmouth scramble four minutes from time.

Game over? Not a bit of it, as Kiskeam hit back within a minute with a goal from Seán O’Sulllivan to set the scene for a hectic finish.

O’Sulllivan pointed a free to maintain the intense pressure but Béal Átha weathered the storm and emerged victorious and ready to face a Bandon side that will be fighting for its survival.

Scorers

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh: D Seartan 1-1; D Mac Tomás 0-4; B Seartan 0-4 (1f); N Ó Laoire, C Ó Loinsigh, C Ó Duinnín, A Ó Coinceannain, L Ó Conchúr 0-1 each.

Kiskeam: S O’Sullivan 1-4 (2f); T O’Sullivan 0-3; T Casey 0-2; J O’Connor, D Fitzgerald, G Casey 0-1 each.

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh: Darren Ó Coill; Seán Ó Donnchú, Eanna Ó Duinnín, Ciarán Ó Nuanáin; Cian Ó Duinnín, Matt Ó Riordáin, Liam Ó Críodáin; Aindrias Ó Coinceannain, Conchúr Ó Loinsigh; Donagh Seartan, Ben Seartan, Liam Seartan; Nollaig Ó Laoire, Diarmuid MacTomáis, Dara Ó Ceallacháin.

Subs: Leonard Ó Conchúr for Ó Ceasllacháin and Seán Ó Luasa for Ó Laoire (both 41), Amhlaoibh Ó Loinsigh for Ó Criodain (53), Seamus Ó Tuama for B Seartan (55).

Kiskeam: A Casey; S Carroll, D Linehan, J O’Connor; M Casey, AJ O’Connor, K O’Connor; T Dennehy, S Meehan; J Daly, T Casey, C Murphy; D Fitzgerald, S Sullivan, T O’Sullivan.

Subs: M Herlihy for Linehan (38), G Casey for Murphy (45).

Referee: Andrew Whelton (Clonakilty).