Battling West Cork to take positives from Tipp defeat

THE West Cork Schoolgirls League produced a commendable display before losing to South Tipperary in the FAI U15 Gaynor Cup last Saturday.

David Hall’s West Cork U15 inter-league schoolgirls’ team produced a battling performance away to top seeds South Tipperary in Cahir. Down 5-0 at half-time, West Cork were much improved after the break before eventually losing 6-2. Sophie O’Sullivan and Emma Hurley scored for a West Cork side who will take on Limerick County in their final Group C fixture.

The outcome of that tie will decide which knockout competition West Cork ‘s improving U15 Gaynor Cup squad enter in the final weeks of the year. Best for West Cork against a strong South Tipperary line-up included Aisling O’Sullivan, Aoibheann O’Driscoll, Sophie O’Sullivan and Emma Hurley.