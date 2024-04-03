Barryroe's Luke Murphy named to start for Cork minor hurlers

BARRYROE’S Luke Murphy has been named in the starting line-up for Cork’s Munster minor hurling clash with Tipperary in FBD Semple Stadium this Thursday, April 4th (7pm throw-in). Murphy will start at wing forward for the Rebels, as they begin their 2024 Munster campaign against the premier county. Both his parents, Danny and Cora, have also previously represented Cork at senior level.

Cork v Tipperary: Josh Goulding (Glen Rovers); Keenan Harrington (Ballinhassig), Cian Denis O’Connor (Millstreet), Liam Kelleher (Douglas); Kevin Beechinor (Eire Óg), Conor Noonan (Kanturk), Dean Cosgrave (Courcey Rovers); Oisin O’Connell (Carrigaline), Jack Hegarty (Ballinora); Michael Brosnan (Glen Rovers), Mark O’Brien (Douglas), Luke Murphy (Barryroe); Adam Lee (Cloyne), Joe Twohig (Valley Rovers), Cormac Deane (Killeagh).

Subs: Adam Lee (Carrigtwohill), Rian O’Riordan (Blackrock), David Enright (Inniscarra), John Murphy (Mallow), Cathal Lowney (Tracton), Jack O’Brien (Douglas), Leo Hennessy (Ballymartle), Peter Barrett (Midleton), Fionn Lardner (Fermoy)., April 4th (7pm throw-in). Murphy will start at wing forward for the Rebels, as they begin their 2024 Munster campaign against the premier county. Both his parents, Danny and Cora, have also previously represented Cork at senior level.