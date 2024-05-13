Sport

Bantry students shine with Cork in U17 inter-regionals

May 13th, 2024 1:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí students celebrate their success; from left, Charlie Curran, Abbie O'Sullivan, Clodagh Downey and Jack Phillips.

FOUR All-Ireland medals made their way back to Bantry on bank holiday Monday when both men's and ladies’ Cork U17 basketball teams won the NABC Inter-Regionals.

Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí students Charlie Curran, Abbie O'Sullivan, Clodagh Downey and Jack Phillips were on the winning Cork teams. This came at the end of a very successful week for Charlie Curran and Jack Phillips, who picked up both the Cork U17A league and championship titles with their club, Ballincollig. Charlie was the top scorer, bagging an incredible 30 points in the championship final in the Parochial Hall against Blue Demons.

Abbie O'Sullivan also had a very successful week, winning both the girls’ U16B league title with her club Bantry, as well as the U18B Top 4 championship. Irish international Clodagh Downey, who captained the Cork ladies team, is about to embark on the top four championships this week with her club Brunell.

