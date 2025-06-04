Southern Star Ltd. logo
Southern Star South West Rowing Schools’ Regatta fixed for June 13th

June 4th, 2025 9:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

The 2024 schools' regatta held in Rosscarbery.

THE Southern Star South West Rowing Schools’ Regatta, hosted by Galley Flash Rowing Club, has been rescheduled for Friday, June 13th, at 6.30pm in Kilkeran Lake, Rathbarry.

The popular event was originally planned for last Sunday, but was postponed due to high winds and safety concerns.

The annual Southern Star South West Rowing Schools’ Regatta is in its fourth year. It helps to introduce young school kids to rowing, and develops one of the most popular sports in the region too. 

It is an extra special year for hosts Galley Flash, who are celebrating their 40th anniversary in 2025.

