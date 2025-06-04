Sport

Beara football team withdraws from county championship

June 4th, 2025 1:46 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Beara football team withdraws from county championship Image
Beara's Fintan Finnear holds off the challenge of Carbery's Kevin Keohane during the 2022 Cork PSFC divisions/colleges semi-final at Bantry.

BEARA have pulled out of the county premier senior football championship colleges/division section due to a lack of available players.

They were due to meet Duhallow in Ballingeary this Thursday night, but Beara confirmed this Wednesday afternoon that they have withdrawn from the competition.

The Southern Star understands that Beara had only 14 players available for their opener.

It's a disappointing turn of events for the proud football division that also didn't field a senior football team in the 2023 and '24 campaigns.

In fact, Beara have lined out just once in the previous five championship seasons, having not fielded either in 2020 and ’21, so it was just 2022 that we saw the division in action in recent years.

