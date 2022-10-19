Bantry footballers reign supreme in Division 4 decider

THE Bantry Blues’ junior B side ended their season on a high with a league final victory.

They beat Garnish by 2-11 to 0-8 in the Dubliner Cheese Carbery Beara Division 4 league final in Kealkill.

In tough conditions it took a bit of time for the Blues to find their stride but once they started moving the ball quickly to their forwards, the scores flowed.

Matthew Barry opened the scoring with a well-worked point before Tim Foley put in a classic display of scoring by putting 1-3 on the board in a six-minute master-class, assisted by his fellow forwards Noah Cronin, Liam Coakley and Timmy O’Brien.

Not to be outdone, young Owen O’Neill struck 1-2 in the half with wing-back Ted Wiseman scoring a cracking point from the left wing. At the short whistle the Blues were well in command, leading 2-7 to 0-4, however they would be playing into a stiff wind for the second half.

Garnish struck first but young O’Neill wasn’t finished and popped two more over. To add to his great defensive work at centre-back, Killian O’Sullivan drove forward to score. Garnish were now on the hunt for goals but with team captain Cathal McCarthy and Kenneth Deane in superb defensive form very little was pressuring Danny Murray in goals until Garnish found one small gap only to be denied by a brilliant near-post save by Murray.

A Trojan defensive effort in the last quarter was orchestrated by the half-back line of Wiseman, O’Sullivan and Ruairi O’Shea, with the midfield pairing of James Crowley and Patrick Goggin covering every blade to grass to defend and attack for their team. The victorious Bantry team is managed by Eamon McCarthy and Mark O’Donovan.

Bantry Blues scorers: Tim Foley 1-4 (1f); Owen O’Neill 1-4; Ted Wiseman, Killian O’Sullivan, Matthew Barry 0-1 each.

Bantry Blues: Danny Murray; Kenneth Deane, Cathal McCarthy, James Crowley; Ruairi O’Shea, Killian O’Sullivan, Ted Wiseman; Patrick Goggin, James Crowley; Noah Cronin, Tim Foley, Matthew Barry; Liam Coakley, Owen O’Neill, Timmy O’Brien.

Subs: Daithi Shiels, Tadhg Downey, Gerdie Barry.

Bantry reign supreme in Division 4 decider